Fall in love with these season staples from Harford County stores

Horizon candles by Himalayan Trading Co., $49 each
The Nest on Main
In scents like ginger & patchouli, grapefruit & pine and bourbon & vanilla, these hand-poured candles not only smell good, but are eco-friendly in beautiful reusable vessels.
Faux fall arrangement in weathered bucket
Items sold separately: Metal bucket $24. Wheat Plume $14.50. Berry stem $8.50
The Nest on Main
Hear us out on this one. Create a seasonal centerpiece for your table or mantel with a collection of faux stems. Choose from a selection of stems for a one-of-a-kind bouquet.
Vera Bradley utility tote in orchid, $120
The Teal Antler
Carried as a tote or worn as a crossbody, this bag has room (and pockets) for anything you need.
Zara dress in wine, $60.00 and TOMS Kelsy bootie, $98
The Teal Antler
Look great for any occasion in this wine color mini dress. Features V-neck front bow tie, flutter short sleeves, a cinched waist and a relaxed fit.
Sage green knitted sweater, $44.95
Boutique 44
Get ready for shorter days and cool weather with this soft and cozy sweater.
Harper crossbody, $19.99
If you don’t want to carry a large purse, this faux textured leather bag with removable strap can be used to hold your wallet essentials. Comes in several colors.
Strength & growth Feng Shui Chakra Tree of Life, $169.99
Full Heart Soul-utions
Feel the authentic power of every gem on this handmade tree made of natural crystals, gemstones, copper and polished stone.
Pumpkin slatted sign, $29.95 to $54.95
Farmhouse on Main
Add a welcoming sentiment for family and friends to your home with wooden pumpkins accented with leaves on a free-standing base.
Brown truck wall décor, $39.95
Farmhouse on Main
Nothing quite says autumn like pumpkins (We see you pumpkin spice). Add a touch of fall flair into your home with this wall décor made by Primitives by Kathy.