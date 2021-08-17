xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Fall in love with these season staples from Harford County stores

By Karen Jackson
Baltimore Sun
Aug 17, 2021 8:00 AM
Horizon candles by Himalayan Trading Co., $49 each

(KAREN JACKSON/Baltimore Sun)

The Nest on Main

In scents like ginger & patchouli, grapefruit & pine and bourbon & vanilla, these hand-poured candles not only smell good, but are eco-friendly in beautiful reusable vessels.

Faux fall arrangement in weathered bucket

Seasonal faux stems arranged in a weathered bucket -metal bucket $24.00-wheat Plume- $14.50 - berry stem -$8.50-The Nest on Main
Items sold separately: Metal bucket $24. Wheat Plume $14.50. Berry stem $8.50

The Nest on Main

Hear us out on this one. Create a seasonal centerpiece for your table or mantel with a collection of faux stems. Choose from a selection of stems for a one-of-a-kind bouquet.

Vera Bradley utility tote in orchid, $120

(KAREN JACKSON/Baltimore Sun)

The Teal Antler

Carried as a tote or worn as a crossbody, this bag has room (and pockets) for anything you need.

Zara dress in wine, $60.00 and TOMS Kelsy bootie, $98

(KAREN JACKSON/Baltimore Sun)

The Teal Antler

Look great for any occasion in this wine color mini dress. Features V-neck front bow tie, flutter short sleeves, a cinched waist and a relaxed fit.

Sage green knitted sweater, $44.95

(KAREN JACKSON/Baltimore Sun)

Boutique 44

Get ready for shorter days and cool weather with this soft and cozy sweater.

Harper crossbody, $19.99

(KAREN JACKSON/Baltimore Sun)

Boutique 44

If you don’t want to carry a large purse, this faux textured leather bag with removable strap can be used to hold your wallet essentials. Comes in several colors.

Strength & growth Feng Shui Chakra Tree of Life, $169.99

(Baltimore Sun)

Full Heart Soul-utions

Feel the authentic power of every gem on this handmade tree made of natural crystals, gemstones, copper and polished stone.

Pumpkin slatted sign, $29.95 to $54.95

(KAREN JACKSON/Baltimore Sun)

Farmhouse on Main

Add a welcoming sentiment for family and friends to your home with wooden pumpkins accented with leaves on a free-standing base.

Brown truck wall décor, $39.95

(KAREN JACKSON/Baltimore Sun)

Farmhouse on Main

Nothing quite says autumn like pumpkins (We see you pumpkin spice). Add a touch of fall flair into your home with this wall décor made by Primitives by Kathy.

