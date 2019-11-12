From a Turkey Trot to a Christmas parade, there’s plenty to do around Harford County in November and December.
Art exhibit
Through Nov. 10 Features the work of artists Trevor Slade, Bryan O’Neil, John Hardwicke and Brent Crothers. Times vary. The Liriodendron Mansion, 502 W. Gordon St., Bel Air. Free. 410-879-4424 or liriodendron.com.
Autumn In To Winter Art Show
Through Dec. 29 Artists illustrate the change in season from autumn to winter. Exhibit features a selection of work ranging from gourds, jewelry and mosaics to oil paintings, photography, pottery and more. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Harford Artists Gallery at Armory Marketplace, 37 N. Main St., Suite 104, Bel Air. Free. 410-420-9499 or artinharford.org.
Elf: The Musical
Nov. 22-Dec. 8 Join Buddy as he travels from the North Pole to the Big Apple in search of his biological father. Based on the 2003 film starring Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel. Times vary. The Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N. Union Ave., Havre de Grace. $17-$22. 443-502-2005 or hdgoperahouse.org.
Messiah Sing Along
Nov. 23 Kick off the holiday season at a sing along performance of Handel’s “Messiah” by members of the Harford Choral Society. 2 p.m.-3 p.m. St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1200 E. Churchville Road, Bel Air. $15. harfordchoralsociety.org.
What Sweeter Music
Nov. 24 Enjoy a concert featuring selections by Johannes Brahms and Ralph Vaughn Williams performed by the Deer Creek Chorale. 4 p.m. St. Matthew Church, 1200 E. Churchville Road, Bel Air. $10-$20. 410-575-3221 or deercreekchorale.org.
Bulle Rock Turkey Trot
Nov. 28 Join the annual 5K run/walk to benefit the Susquehanna Hose Company. Course will weave through the Bulle Rock Community and Bulle Rock Golf Course. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Bulle Rock Residence Center, 1200 Bulle Rock Parkway, Havre de Grace. $15-$30. active.com.
Festival of Trees
Nov. 29-30 Celebrate the 14th annual festival featuring trees of all sizes. Includes holiday wreaths and gingerbread houses sold through a silent auction to benefit Cancer LifeNet at the Patricia D. and M. Scot Kaufman Cancer Center. 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St., Bel Air. $7. 443-643-3460 or uchfoundation.org.
Breakfast With Santa
Nov. 30 Kick off the holiday season at an annual breakfast featuring special guests Santa and Mrs. Claus. A portion of the proceeds are meant to benefit Cancer LifeNet at the Patricia D. and M. Scot Kaufman Cancer Center. 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Looney’s Pub, 312 S. Main St. Free-$10. 410-803-7080 or uchfoundation.org.
Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting
Dec. 1 Celebrate the start of the holiday season at the 30th annual parade and tree lighting in downtown Bel Air. Includes appearances by acrobats, costumed characters, marching bands, mascots, musical groups and Santa and Mrs. Claus. 2:30 p.m.-4:45 p.m. Downtown Bel Air. Free. 443-823-1797 or downtownbelair.com.
The Nutcracker
Dec. 6-8 Join Clara on an adventure as she encounters life-size rats, mechanical dolls and more. Times vary. Harford Community College, 401 Thomas Run Road, Bel Air. $10-$16. 443-412-2211 or harford.edu.
The SSO Presents: A Suite Holiday Treat
Dec. 7 Enjoy a performance by the Susquehanna Symphony featuring works by composers Georges Bizet, Percy Grainger and more. 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Bel Air High School Auditorium, 100 Heighe St., Bel Air. $10-$20. 443-617-3825 or ssorchestra.org.
Candlelight Tour of Historic Havre de Grace
Dec. 14 Take part in an annual holiday tradition and tour historic businesses and homes in Havre de Grace. Experience candles and holiday decorations along Union Avenue and enjoy special events and promotions from local galleries and restaurants. 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Susquehanna Lockhouse Museum, 817 Conesto St., Havre de Grace. $22-$30. 410-939-5780 or thelockhousemuseum.org.
Guided By Shepherds
Dec. 14 Enjoy a performance of Respighi’s “Lauda per la Nativita del Signore” performed by the Harford Choral Society. 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1200 Churchville Road, Bel Air. Free-$25. 410-838-3178 or harfordchoralsociety.org.
Merry Tuba Christmas
Dec. 15 Listen as an ensemble of musicians play a medley of holiday tunes on the euphonium, sousaphone or tuba. 5 p.m. Bel Air High School, 100 Heighe St., Bel Air. Free-$10. tubachristmas.com.
New Year’s Eve Bash
Dec. 31 Ring in 2020 at the annual New Year’s Eve celebration at Post 47. 8 p.m. American Legion Post 47, 501 St. John St., Havre de Grace. $40-$75. 410-939-0234 or americanlegionpost47.org.