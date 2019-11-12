Nov. 22-Dec. 8 Join Buddy as he travels from the North Pole to the Big Apple in search of his biological father. Based on the 2003 film starring Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel. Times vary. The Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N. Union Ave., Havre de Grace. $17-$22. 443-502-2005 or hdgoperahouse.org.