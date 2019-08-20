13 can’t-miss events in Harford County this fall

Sept. 7
Children’s Arts and Crafts Festival
Enjoy a day at the park featuring hands-on crafts, scarecrow making and an art tent. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tydings Park, 908 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace. Free. exploreahavredegrace.com.
Sept. 12
TAPS Golf Outing
Join an annual fundraiser to support the Families of America’s Fallen. TAPS provides comfort, care and comprehensive services and programs to the families and loved ones of military men and women. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Ruggles Golf Course, 5600 Maryland Blvd., Aberdeen Proving Ground. $80-$420. 410-834-7344 or taps.org.
Sept. 15
Bel Air Festival for the Arts
Sponsored by the Bel Air Recreation Committee, festival includes 350 artisans and craftspeople. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Lee Way and McCormick Street, Bel Air. Free. 443-616-6703 or belairfestival.com.
Sept. 21-28
Harford Beer Week
Join a celebration of brewing and craft beer as local bars, bottle shops, breweries and restaurants come together to educate members of the community. Downtown Bel Air. Prices and times vary. 443-823-1797 or downtownbelair.com.
Sept. 28
Harford County Wine Festival
Join a festival featuring hundreds of wines from around the world. Includes a beer garden, exhibitors, music, vendors and more. 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Rockfield Manor, 501 E. Churchville Road, Bel Air. $40-$85. 410-638-4565 or harfordcountywinefestival.com.
Susquehanna River Running Festival
Join a half-marathon, half-marathon relay, 10-kilometer or 5-kilometer run to benefit the Al Cesky Scholarship Fund Inc. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Tydings Park, 908 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace. $40-$105. susquehannarunfest.org.
Sept. 28-29
Fall Harvest and Craft Festival
Celebrate the season at a festival featuring all-things fall. Includes apple bobbing, cider pressing, craft booths, hayrides, historic tours and more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Steppingstone Farm Museum, 461 Quaker Bottom Road, Havre de Grace. Free-$10. 410-939-2299 or steppingstonemuseum.org.
Oct. 5
Harford Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Join a walk to end Alzheimer’s and raise support for research. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, 873 Long Drive, Aberdeen. Free. 800-272-3900 or act.alz.org.
Havre de Grace Out of the Darkness Walk
Join the effort to raise awareness and funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to invest in educational programs, research and support for survivors of suicide loss. 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Tydings Park, 908 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace. Free. afsp.donordrive.com.
Oct. 6-12
Maryland Center for the Arts’ Harford Plein Air Festival
Thirty artists paint plein air scenes in Harford County to be judged in the Harford Plein Air Awards Ceremony and Gallery Sale. 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Locations vary. 443-567-5216 or mdcenterforthearts.org.
Oct. 19
Hops2Grapes Beer, Wine and Whiskey Festival
Select from an unlimited sampling from craft breweries, distilleries and wineries. Includes a car show, live music and yoga. 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Mount Retreat Farm, 2015 Calvary Road, Bel Air. $15-$85. hops2grapes.com.
Nov. 9
Annual Veterans Day Concert Performance
Attend a concert honoring those who have served in the military. 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Water’s Edge Events Center, 687 Millennium Drive, Belcamp. $125. 202-809-9057 or bism.org.
Nov. 14-16
Town of Bel Air Film Festival
Celebrate the art of filmmaking at a three-day festival featuring the work of up-and-coming filmmakers. 7:30 p.m. Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St., Bel Air. Free-$5. 410-838-0584 or townofbelairfilmfestival.com.