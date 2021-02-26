Blooming boutique: Explorganics in Bel Air nurtures plants, customers and female entrepreneurs

Greaver’s friends and customers — and there isn’t always a clear distinction between the two — say the shop reflects its owner’s personality, from the recycled furniture decorating Explorganics (everything in the store, Greaver says, “once belonged to someone else”) to such products as the organic soil she created herself using knowledge gleaned from botany and chemistry courses, to the “Artisan’s Corner” that offers for sale jewelry and other crafts created by local female entrepreneurs.