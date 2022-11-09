Empire Dojo martial arts fitness center opens new location in Forest Hill

Though it’s been nearly 30 years, Luis Martinez vividly recalls the day he first realized that he was capable of facing down a bully.

Martinez was 9 years old, small and quiet. His nemesis was also 9, but larger, extroverted and commanding, the kind of kid who made fun of everyone.

That day, the bully picked on a friend of Luis’. And all at once, the martial arts training that the slight, shy boy had been receiving for the past three years kicked in with a vengeance.

Head Sensei Sydney Brackins, center, demonstrates self-defense techniques on black-belt Excevier Cardona-Ortiz, 12, during a Japanese Jujutsu class. Luis Martinez, owner of Empire Dojo Martial Arts Fitness Center in Abingdon, has opened a new location in Forest Hill. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

“We had an altercation in class,” Martinez, now 37, said. Though Martinez was intentionally vague about the details of what occurred — as a responsible adult, he would never glorify violence — a smile crept around his lips.

“I stood up for my friend,” he said. “The bullying stopped.”

So on a recent rainy night as 38 youngsters ages 3 to 13 dressed in the white uniform of martial arts students demonstrated their skill at completing a roundhouse kick and at wriggling out of a headlock, Martinez experienced a deep and internal welling up of satisfaction.

The youngsters were attending a graduation ceremony at the studio. As they knelt with their heads bowed and eyes closed, their teachers crept up and quietly left belts on the floor, their colors signifying the new level of training achieved by each student.

“Less than 1 percent of the population has ever attempted martial arts,” said Sydney Brackins, who manages both locations of Empire Dojo. The original facility in Abingdon opened in 2016 and the larger center in Forest Hill has been welcoming students since January 2022. The studio offers classes for children and adults at all levels of martial arts training.

“Martial arts is not an easy thing,” Brackins said. “It is supposed to be difficult, because life is difficult.”

Several years ago, Martinez began volunteering at a small martial arts studio in Abingdon to help out a friend. Eventually, the friend realized that the studio was interfering with his real estate business, and wanted out. Martinez, who lives in Bel Air, became Empire Dojo’s owner in 2016.

Nessalyn Amemu, 7, center, and classmates work out during Japanese Jujutsu class. Sensei Luis Martinez, owner of Empire Dojo Martial Arts Fitness Center. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

He acknowledged that mastering the discipline requires a considerable investment of time and money. He and Brackins estimate that most students pay between $200 and $300 a month for their training.

But Tina and Mark McLaughlin of Belcamp, have seen their daughters, Faith, 6, and Sophia, 4, make so much progress that for them the investment is worth it.

“Sophia is language-delayed,” Tina McLaughlin, 34, said. “When she first started at the studio, she would be very, very quiet. In just a few months, she began leading warmups. Now, I’m seeing her stand up before the class and speak in front of everyone.”

Calire Fanning, 6, of Abingdon, shows her excitements after receiving a yellow belt in ÒgraduationÒ ceremony to move onto the next level of Japanese Jujutsu. Sensei Luis Martinez, owner of Empire Dojo Martial Arts Fitness Center in Abingdon, has opened a new location in Forest Hill. Oct. 4, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

While the self-defense techniques taught by martial arts are important, Martinez said that the discipline confers other benefits that will last a lifetime.

“At Empire Dojo, we disguise the stuff that kids don’t want to learn by hiding it inside the fun stuff,” he said.

He’s seen martial arts serve as a conduit for personal growth many times during the past three decades — beginning with his 9-year-old nemesis.

After the dust-up, the aggressive young boy began studying martial arts himself, Martinez said, and learned to channel his energy in a more positive direction.

“He’s a great guy now,” Martinez said. “He has a family and he is still a martial artist himself. We are really good friends to this day.”

Empire Dojo

2205 Commerce Road Unit D, Forest Hill and 3101 Emmorton Road, Abingdon. 410-670-7666. empiredojo.com