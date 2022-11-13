Come take a look and grab a book: New agriculture-themed library open in Darlington

At the new Darlington library, customers can check out cookbooks — and the pans to bake their meals in. They can borrow books providing pointers on pickleball — and the paddles to practice their dink shots.

An outdoor fireplace on a partly covered patio provides a welcoming backdrop for, perhaps, movie nights. There’s a corner in the library itself where toddlers can play with soft toys, and an outdoor, interactive storybook walk where they can exercise their legs, their lungs and their imaginations.

Harford County Darlington branch library staff Shawn Edwards shelf books near a children's lab-tops station at the new branch location. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

There’s a hitching post for readers who visit the library on horseback, outdoor picnic tables and a “tablet tower” where kids can browse the Internet using the library’s mobile devices.

This isn’t your grandmother’s library. For that matter, it isn’t even your older sister’s library.

The newly renovated Darlington branch, which had its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 19, is part of a trend by libraries nationwide to examine their traditional role and to rethink the types of resources they provide.

“When I became a librarian in 1996, the Internet was just coming into the field,” said Mary Hastler, chief executive officer of the Harford County Public Library System.

”It changed public libraries, because the internet is now how you find the answers to your questions. I place a high value on books, but libraries had to become more than places that just had books on their shelves. That ship sailed a long time ago.”

Plans for a renovated Darlington branch — the smallest of the 11 libraries in the county public library system — have been in the works since 2018. County leaders acknowledged that residents of the northern Harford County community had long been woefully underserved.

The old Harford County Darlington branch library on Main street has moved to a new building and location at 3535 Conowingo Road. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

“The former library was essentially a double-wide mobile home,” Harford County Executive Barry Glassman said. “It was accessed by a set of rickety stairs and it badly needed sprucing up.”

The location was never ideal. One county resident couldn’t enter his own home without maneuvering his vehicle down the library’s driveway. The interior of the library was tiny, with just one bathroom total for the customers and the staff.

Hastler said that try as they might, librarians at the old branch never got to know their customers. Patrons tended to reserve books online or over the phone, venture inside just long enough to check out or return items, and then flee.

“That community has gone through so much,” said Carolyn Lambdin, president of the Harford County Public Library Foundation Board, which helped raise funds for the new facility.

“The old library was less than 1,500 square feet, and before that, the library was just a room in someone’s home. The people in those communities deserve a beautiful bricks-and-mortar library, and they finally have it.”

The new Darlington Library branch officially opened its doors at 3535 Conowingo Road in Street Wednesday, October 19, 2022. The building was originally constructed in 1996 as a Wawa convience store. A few banks operated out of the building until it was purchased by the County and Library in 2020.

The new 4,000-square-foot branch, located in a former bank at the intersection of Conowingo Road and MD 136, was purchased and renovated for just under $4 million. In keeping with the community in which it is located, this Darlington branch has an agricultural theme. Visually, it ties into the Harford County Agricultural Center next door.

Patrons enter the library by passing former feeding troughs that have been converted into flower boxes They walk through barn doors, and relax in rooms lighted by the types of lamps commonly found on farms in the 1930s.

The former bank’s drive-through lanes have been preserved so customers can check out and return books without leaving their cars. When the library isn’t open, they can access their materials 24 hours a day by using the new outdoor locker system. During heat waves, the Darlington branch (along with the other Harford libraries) will double as a “cooling center” that provides a respite for residents without air-conditioning.

Harford County Library IT technician Jason Mathis sets up the computer system at the new Darlington branch library. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

“Harford County has a number of families who are on the borderline,” Glassman said, “people who live in areas without public water or sewer services. In my experience, I have found that people who live in the northern, rural areas of the county are less likely to ask for services even when they are in need.”

As the Internet gradually took over the role that libraries had traditionally played ― repositories of knowledge, where you could find the answers to questions — librarians shifted and began to prioritize helping to connect their patrons to the technology required to find those answers. They installed banks of computers and provided free Wi-Fi, and found that those computers were in heavy demand from jobseekers and students doing homework.

Hastler applied for and received a state grant to expand Wi-Fi throughout the interiors of county libraries and in some cases, a short distance outdoors. She purchased more than 400 hot spots for the 11 libraries and began lending them out. The Darlington branch is outfitted with half a dozen personal computers for the library’s adult guests and eight mobile devices for kids.

The new Harford County Darlington branch library at 3535 Conowingo Road. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

“We have invested heavily in building up our technological infrastructure,” Hastler said. “During lockdown, we discovered how critical access to Wi-Fi was. People always think that Harford County residents have everything, but there are broadband deserts in Harford County, primarily in the rural areas. Our kids were really struggling.”

She is grateful that because of an anomaly in the way libraries in Maryland are funded, our cultural institutions are in a better position to provide help than are some of their counterparts in other states.

Since 1946, the state of Maryland has provided some funding to libraries, she said, which means that these institutions aren’t solely dependent for money on the communities in which they are located. Because some municipalities are wealthier than others, this provides a more stable funding platform for all of Maryland’s libraries, and allows them to function more or less as a unified system rather than as hundreds of separate entities.

“Maryland has always been top in the nation when it comes to libraries,” Hastler said. “We are known as ‘library heaven’. We can work collaboratively here in a way that libraries in most other states cannot.”

One example: each Harford library differs slightly from the others in the system and has its own area of specialty. Because the libraries freely share books statewide, there is less pressure to duplicate purchases of the latest blockbuster.

The new Harford County Darlington branch library features an outdoor fireplace and patio area. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

The Abingdon branch, for instance, focuses on young families and has a children’s sensory room. Bel Air is the county seat, and that branch has a Maryland room and a collection of more than 200 oral histories, while the Joppa branch has a fish tank and loans out fishing rods.

Darlington will stock up on materials about agriculture and marine life. In addition, Hastler thinks that branch might be a natural fit with the system’s popular Chesapeake Farm & Table to Bay online series.

Hosted by Baltimore restaurateur John Shields, the series highlights Maryland farms, fisheries and markets. Each episode ends with Shields, who cofounded Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen, cooking a delectable dish from ingredients he found at the businesses he just visited.

“Along with churches and schools, libraries are becoming the hubs of their communities,” Lambdin said. “They are where you can learn to play a musical instrument or study a foreign language. They are where you can see a movie or find a job, and where your grandchild can check out an American Girl doll.

“They are about so much more today than just books.”

Harford County Public Library — Darlington Branch

3535 Conowingo Road, Street, 410-638-3750, hcplonline.org