Havre de Grace Compost Center has surpassed expectations since opening

Open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, the center consists of four bins in a fenced enclosure at Hutchins Memorial Park, where residents can drop off their food scraps — everything from banana peels and bread crusts to melon rinds and meat bones. Once a week, Veteran Compost, of Aberdeen, collects the waste, mixes it with wood chips and lets it “cook” in aerated heaps for several months before curing, screening and selling the compost commercially.