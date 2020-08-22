The show will go on at Harford Community College despite the pandemic

“I read ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ and ‘Richard III’ for fun,” he said. “Sometimes I’ll pick out soliloquies and try to memorize them, to build my memory skills. It’s upsetting not to have the chance to practice what you’re meant to do. [The coronavirus] is keeping us from our work and bringing characters to life and touching the audience’s emotions and making them laugh or cry. I’m ready to get back on the stage.”