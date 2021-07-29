Harford Magazine’s Best Restaurants 2021 contest

Here is your opportunity to weigh in on the best in Harford County when it comes to dining and good food. Now’s the time to nominate your favorite dishes, best chefs and restaurants.
Nominations in the Harford Magazine’s Best Restaurants Contest is open now until Aug. 8 at 5 p.m.
Check back when voting begins Aug. 22 at 9 a.m. and closes Sept. 9 at 5 p.m.
Thank you for participating.
Winners and honorable mentions will be determined by popular vote. All winners will be listed in the fall issue of Harford Magazine, which will publish November 14 and online at www.harfordmagazine.com.
Don’t see the form? Access it here.