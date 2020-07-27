Nominations open for Harford Magazine’s Best Restaurants Contest

Do have a favorite go-to spot for barbecue or a place you always take out-of-town visitors for dinner? Here is your opportunity to weigh in on the best in Howard County when it comes to dining.
Nominations are open now until August 7 at 5 p.m for Harford Magazine’s Best Restaurants.
Then the contest voting period begins on Aug. 23 at 9 a.m. and ends on Sept. 4. All winners will be listed in the November 22 issue of Harford Magazine and at www.harfordmagazine.com.
Here are the contest rules.
Don’t see the form? Access it here.