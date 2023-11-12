Harford County’s Best Restaurants of 2023 winners

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

In this year’s readers’ poll, locals share their insight on the places, dishes, drinks and people that make the county a place to dine. The winners include old favorites and new faces — and offer lots of inspiration for your next night out.

Ambience: Pairings Bistro

Honorable mentions:

One Eleven Main

The Local

Bacco Italian + Wine Bar

Asian: Chopstix Forest Hill

Honorable mentions:

Uncle’s Hawaiian Grindz

Fuji Sushi

Lemon N Ginger Asian Grille

Bakery: Flavor Cupcakery & Bake Shop

Honorable mentions:

Newberry Café & Bakery

Woodlea Bakery of Bel Air

Saubel’s Markets

Bar food: Looney’s Pub

Honorable mentions:

Das Bierhalle

Sean Bolan’s Irish Pub

Coakley’s Pub

Barbecue: Mission BBQ

Honorable mentions:

Fast Eddie’s Pit Beef

Chaps Pit Beef Aberdeen

JD’s Smokehouse North

Bridget Vannoy of Coakley's Pub in Havre de Grace was voted best bartender for the best of Harford. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

Bartender: Bridget Vannoy, Coakley’s Pub

414 St. John St., #406, Havre de Grace, 410-939-8888, coakleyspub.com

For a time, Bridget Vannoy tried working as a receptionist. But it turns out that sitting behind a desk for eight hours a day wasn’t the path for her.

“I like being on my feet, being constantly on the move,” she said.

As the daytime bartender at Coakley’s Pub in Havre de Grace, Vannoy is certainly on the move: She said she averages 7 to 9 miles of walking per day behind the bar.

Vannoy, who recently celebrated her 50th birthday, has been bartending on and off since she was 18 years old. The pace of the job and the connections she makes with customers has kept her coming back.

Vannoy, who has worked at Coakley’s since 2016, calls interacting with regulars “the most important thing I like about my job.” She’s also forged a close relationship with the pub’s owners, Margie Coakley and Will Nori, who are “like family to me.”

Behind the bar, Vannoy is known for her crushes (a key lime crush with graham cracker crust is her favorite) and other inventive, seasonal drinks. She’s also there to lend an ear.

“I’m not just your bartender,” she said, “I’m your local psychologist too.”

Honorable mentions:

Michael Whaley, AleCraft Brewery

Leeanne Fitch, Looney’s Pub

Roxy Carroll, Independent Brewing Co.

Beer list: Das Bierhalle

Honorable mentions:

Independent Brewing Co.

Slate Farm Brewery

Hopkins Farm Brewery

Black-owned restaurant: Island Spice Grille & Lounge

Honorable mentions:

Maison Intimate Catering

TB3 Bar and Grill

Family’s Homestyle Cookin’

Breakfast/brunch: Sunny Day Cafe

Honorable mentions:

Bagel Works of Bel Air

Vagabond Sandwich Co.

Das Bierhalle

Brewery: Hopkins Farm Brewery

Honorable mentions:

Independent Brewing Co.

Slate Farm Brewery

Double Groove Brewing Co.

Burger: Vagabond Sandwich Co.

Honorable mentions:

Abbey Burger

Looney’s Pub

Five Guys

Chef: Zack Trabbold, The Local

Honorable mentions:

Susan Muldoon, Vandiver Inn

Steve Braun, Sean Bolan’s

Bryan Boessel, One Eleven Main

Cocktail: The Local

Honorable mentions:

Mucho Gusto

Looney’s Pub

One Eleven Main

Coffee: Coffee Coffee

Honorable mentions:

CoffeeBar Bel Air

Concord Point Coffee

Wawa

Crabcake: Box Hill Pizzeria & Crab Cakes

Honorable mentions:

Pappas Restaurant & Sports Bar

Water Street Seafood

Richard’s Fish & Crabs

Deli: Vagabond Sandwich Co.

Honorable mentions:

Savona - Fine Italian Foods and Wine

Herb’s On the Curb

Savory Deli & Market Inc.

Dessert: Flavor Cupcakery & Bake Shop

Honorable mentions:

Broom’s Bloom Dairy

Newberry Café & Bakery

Woodlea Bakery of Bel Air

Fine dining: One Eleven Main

Honorable mentions:

The Local

Pairings Bistro

Barrett’s On The Pike

Laurie Mitchell of Baltimore gets ready to enjoy ice cream from Broom's Bloom Dairy in Bel Air. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

Frozen treats: Broom’s Bloom Dairy

1700 S. Fountain Green Road, Bel Air. 410-399-2697. bbdairy.com

If you like the ice cream, just step outside and thank the herd.

“We are 100% cow-to-cone,” said Kate Dallam who, with her husband David, owns the Broom’s Bloom Dairy cafe and the 220-acre dairy farm that surrounds it. For 19 years, they’ve served up an eclectic choice of ice creams that trip the taste buds of sweet-toothed patrons young and old.

There’s a chalkboard on the wall scrawled with the day’s 18 flavors, a carousel of homemade treats that can change by the hour. There are seasonal favorites, like pumpkin ginger snap, sweet corn and peppermint crunch, as well as standbys, which include a molasses-based butter pecan ice cream and the popular peanut butter, with a texture so dense “it’s like scooping concrete blocks,” Dallam said. “People love it.”

To date, she has created more than 100 flavors, the latest being a fig-and-walnut butter ice cream, and a tangy one called peach habanero. No matter the menu, customers say they’ll queue up here ‘til the cows come home.

Honorable mentions:

Jarrettsville Creamery and Deli

Emmorton Snowballs & Ice Cream

Keyes Creamery

Happy hour: Looney’s Pub

Honorable mentions:

Das Bierhalle

Vagabond Sandwich Co.

Pappas Restaurant & Sports Bar

Healthful menu: Honeygrow

Honorable mentions:

Saladworks

YogaFresh

Coffee Coffee

Italian: Bacco Italian + Wine Bar

Honorable mentions:

Enotria Restaurant & Grill

The Olive Tree

Liberatore’s Ristorante & Catering

Late-night dining: Looney’s Pub

Honorable mentions:

Sean Bolan’s Irish Pub

Pappas Restaurant & Sports Bar

Das Bierhalle

Latin: La Tolteca

Honorable mentions:

Mucho Gusto

Plaza Mexico

Echo Frezco

Live entertainment: Looney’s Pub

Honorable mentions:

Fallston Barrel House

Double Groove Brewing Co.

Independent Brewing Co.

Lunch menu: Vagabond Sandwich Co.

Honorable mentions:

Looney’s Pub

Water Street Seafood

Box Hill Pizzeria & Crab Cakes

Das Bierhalle in Bel Air features over 100 variety of bottled or canned beer and draft beer on taps. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

New restaurant: Das Bierhalle

119 S. Main St., Bel Air, 443-819-3617, dasbierhalle21234.com

With a German name and a menu that includes Teutonic staples like bratwursts and wiener schnitzel, many assume that Das Bierhalle is an authentic German restaurant. But that’s not really the case, according to co-owner Shelby Stange.

Instead, “we like to say we’re an Oktoberfest-style bar and restaurant,” Stange said. “We really try to encapsulate a larger demographic with what we offer, in the way of our menu items, your experiences, etc.”

Variety is the name of the game at this Bel Air restaurant, which opened in late March. It’s the second Das Bierhalle: the original, in Parkville, just celebrated its fifth anniversary.

The restaurant offers 30 beers on tap and another 100 bottles and cans. For all of Das Bierhalle’s traditional touches — beers served in boots, for example, and staff dressed in dirndls and lederhosen during Oktoberfest — there are also unexpected ones, like the restaurant’s popular 32-ounce crushes that come in 35 flavors, or a rotating sausage-of-the-month selection with flavors like Mexican street corn, blueberry pancake and ghost pepper coconut curry.

They even celebrate Taco Tuesday.

“‘You’re a German restaurant, why do you have taco Tuesday?’” Stange said customers ask her. Her reply: “Because people love Taco Tuesday.”

Honorable mentions:

Pappas Restaurant & Sports Bar

Latitude Seafood Co.

Mr. Souvlaki

The view from Tidewater Grille, which overlooks the Susquehanna River in Havre de Grace, has been voted best restaurant view in Harford County. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Outdoor dining: Tidewater Grille

300 Franklin St, Havre de Grace, 410-939-3313, tidewatergrille.com

At Havre de Grace’s Tidewater Grille, diners are treated to more than a meal — they get to take in a view unlike many others.

“We are right at the mouth of the Chesapeake [Bay], where it meets the Susquehanna River,” said Tidewater Grille owner Ralph Shapot, 76. “The nice advantage, being on the water, is when it’s really beautiful, we attract a lot of customers.”

Advertisement

Shapot, a Churchville resident, first discovered the restaurant more than two decades ago, while on a motorcycle trip. Since purchasing Tidewater Grille roughly 17 years ago, he’s expanded its footprint to feature two outdoor decks and one four-season porch, plus seating on the lawn, with all outside tables open from the spring through around Thanksgiving.

A 90-foot dock allows diners to arrive by boat, and once there, they can watch sailboat races, fishers and birds diving into the water.

“The tables on the grass and the deck are surrounded by water on three full sides,” Shapot said. “It’s an awesome location.”

Honorable mentions:

Looney’s Pub

Water Street Seafood

The Island at Flying Point Marina

Overall: The Local

Honorable mentions:

Looney’s Pub

Das Bierhalle

Water Street Seafood

Pizza: Buontempo Bros. Pizza

Honorable mentions:

Box Hill Pizzeria & Crab Cakes

Margherita Pizza

La Cucina

Place to take out-of-towners: Vagabond Sandwich Co.

Honorable mentions:

Box Hill Pizzeria & Crab Cakes

Water Street Seafood

The Local

Place to take the kids: Steelefish Grille

Honorable mentions:

Vagabond Sandwich Co.

Jarrettsville Creamery and Deli

Conrad’s Crabs and Seafood Restaurants

Seafood: Richard’s Fish & Crabs

Honorable mentions:

Conrad’s Crabs

Water Street Seafood

Pappas Restaurant & Sports Bar

Server: Stacie Foxwell, The Local

Honorable mentions:

Jeremy Markel, Pappas Restaurant & Sports Bar

Britt Welsh, Das Bierhalle

Lauren Phillips, Conrad’s Seafood Restaurant Abingdon

Service: Looney’s Pub

Honorable mentions:

The Local

Double Groove Brewing Co.

Das Bierhalle

Sports bar: Looney’s Pub

Honorable mentions:

Pappas Restaurant & Sports Bar

Das Bierhalle

Miller’s Ale House

Steak: Texas Roadhouse

Honorable mentions:

The Local

One Eleven Main

Pairings Bistro

John Ecker one of the owners at Conrad's places soft shell crabs in the display at Conrad's Crabs and Seafood Market which was voted best steamed crabs. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

Steamed crabs: Conrad’s Crabs

Bel Air Market: 1207 Baltimore Pike, Bel Air, 443-981-3477.

Abingdon Restaurant: 3414 Merchant Blvd., Abingdon, 443-402-0482. conradscrabs.com

Seafood-loving Maryland has plenty of crab houses to choose from. But Conrad’s Crabs stands out with a promise to serve as many locally caught crustaceans as possible.

The Maryland chain has markets in Bel Air, Parkville and Jacksonville, as well as restaurants in Abingdon and Perry Hall. Their motto: “We catch our own.”

Andrea and Tony Conrad started the seafood business in 2007 as an outlet to sell the crabs that Tony, a waterman, catches himself. The couple also works with a network of more than 25 local crabbers to source even more Maryland blue crabs.

Conrad’s has had a dedication to freshness from the beginning: “When we first started, a lot of people were pre-steaming crabs,” said John Ecker, a co-owner. “We’ve never done that, ever.” Instead, their crabs are coated with a proprietary spice blend mixed by J.O. Spice and steamed fresh to order.

Conrad’s crab houses are also part of the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s “True Blue” program, which certifies that a restaurant is using local crab meat.

“The quality definitely stands for itself,” Ecker said.

Honorable mentions:

Richard’s Fish & Crabs

The Crab Truck and Seafood Stop

Water Street Seafood

Takeout: Vagabond Sandwich Co.

Honorable mentions:

Box Hill Pizza

Pappas Restaurant & Sports Bar

Conrad’s Crabs

Value: Das Bierhalle

Honorable mentions:

Mamie’s Cafe

Mucho Gusto

La Tolteca

Vegetarian options: Honeygrow

Honorable mentions:

Saladworks

The Local

Coffee Coffee

View: Tidewater Grille

Honorable mentions:

The Island at Flying Point Marina

Mountain Branch Grille & Pub

Slate Farm Brewery

Joe Lertch, owner, holds a glass of wine at the Vineyard Wine Bar. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Wine list: The Vineyard Wine Bar

142 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace. 443-502-2551. vineyardwinebar.com

Advertisement

At The Vineyard Wine Bar in Havre de Grace the wine list goes on — and on, and on. Those looking to imbibe can make a selection from 80 wines poured by the glass, 70 by the half glass and more than 300 offered by the bottle.

“These are not just common grape types, not common wines like chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, pinot grigio, pinot noir, cabernet and malbec,” said Joe Lertch, 70, the wine bar’s majority owner. “We also have grapes from all over the world, from unique, unusual places,” like the airén grape from Spain and the zweigelt grape of Austria.

The Vineyard Wine Bar, co-owned by Lertch, his wife Suzanne Cronin, chef Ron Milburn and his wife Angie Milburn, opened in 2009 and is also a restaurant. Lertch considers it a “wine cultural center.”

“Those people that get out and about, and eat and drink at many different places, have taken a look at our [wine] list and have said that there’s nothing like it anywhere,” Lertch said.

Honorable mentions:

Pairings Bistro

Bacco Italian + Wine Bar

Pappas Restaurant & Sports Bar

Editor’s note: Winners and honorable mentions were determined by popular vote. Readers were invited to nominate and vote online in July and September.