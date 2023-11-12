Harford County’s Best Restaurants of 2023 winners

In this year’s readers’ poll, locals share their insight on the places, dishes, drinks and people that make the county a place to dine. The winners include old favorites and new faces — and offer lots of inspiration for your next night out.
Ambience: Pairings Bistro
Honorable mentions:
One Eleven Main
The Local
Bacco Italian + Wine Bar
Asian: Chopstix Forest Hill
Honorable mentions:
Uncle’s Hawaiian Grindz
Fuji Sushi
Lemon N Ginger Asian Grille
Bakery: Flavor Cupcakery & Bake Shop
Honorable mentions:
Newberry Café & Bakery
Woodlea Bakery of Bel Air
Saubel’s Markets
Bar food: Looney’s Pub
Honorable mentions:
Das Bierhalle
Sean Bolan’s Irish Pub
Coakley’s Pub
Barbecue: Mission BBQ
Honorable mentions:
Fast Eddie’s Pit Beef
Chaps Pit Beef Aberdeen
JD’s Smokehouse North
Bartender: Bridget Vannoy, Coakley’s Pub
414 St. John St., #406, Havre de Grace, 410-939-8888, coakleyspub.com
For a time, Bridget Vannoy tried working as a receptionist. But it turns out that sitting behind a desk for eight hours a day wasn’t the path for her.
“I like being on my feet, being constantly on the move,” she said.
As the daytime bartender at Coakley’s Pub in Havre de Grace, Vannoy is certainly on the move: She said she averages 7 to 9 miles of walking per day behind the bar.
Vannoy, who recently celebrated her 50th birthday, has been bartending on and off since she was 18 years old. The pace of the job and the connections she makes with customers has kept her coming back.
Vannoy, who has worked at Coakley’s since 2016, calls interacting with regulars “the most important thing I like about my job.” She’s also forged a close relationship with the pub’s owners, Margie Coakley and Will Nori, who are “like family to me.”
Behind the bar, Vannoy is known for her crushes (a key lime crush with graham cracker crust is her favorite) and other inventive, seasonal drinks. She’s also there to lend an ear.
“I’m not just your bartender,” she said, “I’m your local psychologist too.”
Honorable mentions:
Michael Whaley, AleCraft Brewery
Leeanne Fitch, Looney’s Pub
Roxy Carroll, Independent Brewing Co.
Beer list: Das Bierhalle
Honorable mentions:
Independent Brewing Co.
Slate Farm Brewery
Hopkins Farm Brewery
Black-owned restaurant: Island Spice Grille & Lounge
Honorable mentions:
Maison Intimate Catering
TB3 Bar and Grill
Family’s Homestyle Cookin’
Breakfast/brunch: Sunny Day Cafe
Honorable mentions:
Bagel Works of Bel Air
Vagabond Sandwich Co.
Das Bierhalle
Brewery: Hopkins Farm Brewery
Honorable mentions:
Independent Brewing Co.
Slate Farm Brewery
Double Groove Brewing Co.
Burger: Vagabond Sandwich Co.
Honorable mentions:
Abbey Burger
Looney’s Pub
Five Guys
Chef: Zack Trabbold, The Local
Honorable mentions:
Susan Muldoon, Vandiver Inn
Steve Braun, Sean Bolan’s
Bryan Boessel, One Eleven Main
Cocktail: The Local
Honorable mentions:
Mucho Gusto
Looney’s Pub
One Eleven Main
Coffee: Coffee Coffee
Honorable mentions:
CoffeeBar Bel Air
Concord Point Coffee
Wawa
Crabcake: Box Hill Pizzeria & Crab Cakes
Honorable mentions:
Pappas Restaurant & Sports Bar
Water Street Seafood
Richard’s Fish & Crabs
Deli: Vagabond Sandwich Co.
Honorable mentions:
Savona - Fine Italian Foods and Wine
Herb’s On the Curb
Savory Deli & Market Inc.
Dessert: Flavor Cupcakery & Bake Shop
Honorable mentions:
Broom’s Bloom Dairy
Newberry Café & Bakery
Woodlea Bakery of Bel Air
Fine dining: One Eleven Main
Honorable mentions:
The Local
Pairings Bistro
Barrett’s On The Pike
Frozen treats: Broom’s Bloom Dairy
1700 S. Fountain Green Road, Bel Air. 410-399-2697. bbdairy.com
If you like the ice cream, just step outside and thank the herd.
“We are 100% cow-to-cone,” said Kate Dallam who, with her husband David, owns the Broom’s Bloom Dairy cafe and the 220-acre dairy farm that surrounds it. For 19 years, they’ve served up an eclectic choice of ice creams that trip the taste buds of sweet-toothed patrons young and old.
There’s a chalkboard on the wall scrawled with the day’s 18 flavors, a carousel of homemade treats that can change by the hour. There are seasonal favorites, like pumpkin ginger snap, sweet corn and peppermint crunch, as well as standbys, which include a molasses-based butter pecan ice cream and the popular peanut butter, with a texture so dense “it’s like scooping concrete blocks,” Dallam said. “People love it.”
To date, she has created more than 100 flavors, the latest being a fig-and-walnut butter ice cream, and a tangy one called peach habanero. No matter the menu, customers say they’ll queue up here ‘til the cows come home.
Honorable mentions:
Jarrettsville Creamery and Deli
Emmorton Snowballs & Ice Cream
Keyes Creamery
Happy hour: Looney’s Pub
Honorable mentions:
Das Bierhalle
Vagabond Sandwich Co.
Pappas Restaurant & Sports Bar
Healthful menu: Honeygrow
Honorable mentions:
Saladworks
YogaFresh
Coffee Coffee
Italian: Bacco Italian + Wine Bar
Honorable mentions:
Enotria Restaurant & Grill
The Olive Tree
Liberatore’s Ristorante & Catering
Late-night dining: Looney’s Pub
Honorable mentions:
Sean Bolan’s Irish Pub
Pappas Restaurant & Sports Bar
Das Bierhalle
Latin: La Tolteca
Honorable mentions:
Mucho Gusto
Plaza Mexico
Echo Frezco
Live entertainment: Looney’s Pub
Honorable mentions:
Fallston Barrel House
Double Groove Brewing Co.
Independent Brewing Co.
Lunch menu: Vagabond Sandwich Co.
Honorable mentions:
Looney’s Pub
Water Street Seafood
Box Hill Pizzeria & Crab Cakes
New restaurant: Das Bierhalle
119 S. Main St., Bel Air, 443-819-3617, dasbierhalle21234.com
With a German name and a menu that includes Teutonic staples like bratwursts and wiener schnitzel, many assume that Das Bierhalle is an authentic German restaurant. But that’s not really the case, according to co-owner Shelby Stange.
Instead, “we like to say we’re an Oktoberfest-style bar and restaurant,” Stange said. “We really try to encapsulate a larger demographic with what we offer, in the way of our menu items, your experiences, etc.”
Variety is the name of the game at this Bel Air restaurant, which opened in late March. It’s the second Das Bierhalle: the original, in Parkville, just celebrated its fifth anniversary.
The restaurant offers 30 beers on tap and another 100 bottles and cans. For all of Das Bierhalle’s traditional touches — beers served in boots, for example, and staff dressed in dirndls and lederhosen during Oktoberfest — there are also unexpected ones, like the restaurant’s popular 32-ounce crushes that come in 35 flavors, or a rotating sausage-of-the-month selection with flavors like Mexican street corn, blueberry pancake and ghost pepper coconut curry.
They even celebrate Taco Tuesday.
“‘You’re a German restaurant, why do you have taco Tuesday?’” Stange said customers ask her. Her reply: “Because people love Taco Tuesday.”
Honorable mentions:
Pappas Restaurant & Sports Bar
Latitude Seafood Co.
Mr. Souvlaki
Outdoor dining: Tidewater Grille
300 Franklin St, Havre de Grace, 410-939-3313, tidewatergrille.com
At Havre de Grace’s Tidewater Grille, diners are treated to more than a meal — they get to take in a view unlike many others.
“We are right at the mouth of the Chesapeake [Bay], where it meets the Susquehanna River,” said Tidewater Grille owner Ralph Shapot, 76. “The nice advantage, being on the water, is when it’s really beautiful, we attract a lot of customers.”
Shapot, a Churchville resident, first discovered the restaurant more than two decades ago, while on a motorcycle trip. Since purchasing Tidewater Grille roughly 17 years ago, he’s expanded its footprint to feature two outdoor decks and one four-season porch, plus seating on the lawn, with all outside tables open from the spring through around Thanksgiving.
A 90-foot dock allows diners to arrive by boat, and once there, they can watch sailboat races, fishers and birds diving into the water.
“The tables on the grass and the deck are surrounded by water on three full sides,” Shapot said. “It’s an awesome location.”
Honorable mentions:
Looney’s Pub
Water Street Seafood
The Island at Flying Point Marina
Overall: The Local
Honorable mentions:
Looney’s Pub
Das Bierhalle
Water Street Seafood
Pizza: Buontempo Bros. Pizza
Honorable mentions:
Box Hill Pizzeria & Crab Cakes
Margherita Pizza
La Cucina
Place to take out-of-towners: Vagabond Sandwich Co.
Honorable mentions:
Box Hill Pizzeria & Crab Cakes
Water Street Seafood
The Local
Place to take the kids: Steelefish Grille
Honorable mentions:
Vagabond Sandwich Co.
Jarrettsville Creamery and Deli
Conrad’s Crabs and Seafood Restaurants
Seafood: Richard’s Fish & Crabs
Honorable mentions:
Conrad’s Crabs
Water Street Seafood
Pappas Restaurant & Sports Bar
Server: Stacie Foxwell, The Local
Honorable mentions:
Jeremy Markel, Pappas Restaurant & Sports Bar
Britt Welsh, Das Bierhalle
Lauren Phillips, Conrad’s Seafood Restaurant Abingdon
Service: Looney’s Pub
Honorable mentions:
The Local
Double Groove Brewing Co.
Das Bierhalle
Sports bar: Looney’s Pub
Honorable mentions:
Pappas Restaurant & Sports Bar
Das Bierhalle
Miller’s Ale House
Steak: Texas Roadhouse
Honorable mentions:
The Local
One Eleven Main
Pairings Bistro
Steamed crabs: Conrad’s Crabs
Bel Air Market: 1207 Baltimore Pike, Bel Air, 443-981-3477.
Abingdon Restaurant: 3414 Merchant Blvd., Abingdon, 443-402-0482. conradscrabs.com
Seafood-loving Maryland has plenty of crab houses to choose from. But Conrad’s Crabs stands out with a promise to serve as many locally caught crustaceans as possible.
The Maryland chain has markets in Bel Air, Parkville and Jacksonville, as well as restaurants in Abingdon and Perry Hall. Their motto: “We catch our own.”
Andrea and Tony Conrad started the seafood business in 2007 as an outlet to sell the crabs that Tony, a waterman, catches himself. The couple also works with a network of more than 25 local crabbers to source even more Maryland blue crabs.
Conrad’s has had a dedication to freshness from the beginning: “When we first started, a lot of people were pre-steaming crabs,” said John Ecker, a co-owner. “We’ve never done that, ever.” Instead, their crabs are coated with a proprietary spice blend mixed by J.O. Spice and steamed fresh to order.
Conrad’s crab houses are also part of the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s “True Blue” program, which certifies that a restaurant is using local crab meat.
“The quality definitely stands for itself,” Ecker said.
Honorable mentions:
Richard’s Fish & Crabs
The Crab Truck and Seafood Stop
Water Street Seafood
Takeout: Vagabond Sandwich Co.
Honorable mentions:
Box Hill Pizza
Pappas Restaurant & Sports Bar
Conrad’s Crabs
Value: Das Bierhalle
Honorable mentions:
Mamie’s Cafe
Mucho Gusto
La Tolteca
Vegetarian options: Honeygrow
Honorable mentions:
Saladworks
The Local
Coffee Coffee
View: Tidewater Grille
Honorable mentions:
The Island at Flying Point Marina
Mountain Branch Grille & Pub
Slate Farm Brewery
Wine list: The Vineyard Wine Bar
142 N. Washington St., Havre de Grace. 443-502-2551. vineyardwinebar.com
At The Vineyard Wine Bar in Havre de Grace the wine list goes on — and on, and on. Those looking to imbibe can make a selection from 80 wines poured by the glass, 70 by the half glass and more than 300 offered by the bottle.
“These are not just common grape types, not common wines like chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, pinot grigio, pinot noir, cabernet and malbec,” said Joe Lertch, 70, the wine bar’s majority owner. “We also have grapes from all over the world, from unique, unusual places,” like the airén grape from Spain and the zweigelt grape of Austria.
The Vineyard Wine Bar, co-owned by Lertch, his wife Suzanne Cronin, chef Ron Milburn and his wife Angie Milburn, opened in 2009 and is also a restaurant. Lertch considers it a “wine cultural center.”
“Those people that get out and about, and eat and drink at many different places, have taken a look at our [wine] list and have said that there’s nothing like it anywhere,” Lertch said.
Honorable mentions:
Pairings Bistro
Bacco Italian + Wine Bar
Pappas Restaurant & Sports Bar
Editor’s note: Winners and honorable mentions were determined by popular vote. Readers were invited to nominate and vote online in July and September.