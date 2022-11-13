Harford County’s Best Restaurants of 2022

In this year’s readers’ poll, locals share their insight on the places, dishes, drinks and people that make the county a place to dine. The winners include old favorites and new faces — and offer lots of inspiration for your next night out.
Ambience: One Eleven Main
Pairings Bistro
Slate Farm Brewery
The Vineyard Wine Bar
Asian: Chopstix Forest Hill
Fuji sushi
Uncle’s Hawaiian Grindz
Lee’s Hunan Chinese Restaurant
Bakery: Newberry Café & Bakery
140 N. Bond St., Bel Air, 443-787-4070, newberrydonuts.com
At Newberry Cafe & Bakery, tradition is baked into the backdrop.
In 2017, the cafe took over a storefront that had been home to Bel Air Bakery, a local stalwart that sold sweets for 60 years before closing in 2015. By those standards, Newberry is a relative newcomer. But the bakery keeps a link to the past by turning out old-school treats like airy, yeast-raised doughnuts, cinnamon rolls and apple fritters.
Classic raised doughnuts are increasingly hard to find, says bakery assistant Alison Fino, and perhaps that’s one of the reasons why customers start lining up at Newberry Cafe & Bakery around 8 a.m. on Saturday mornings. The bakery makes about 300 pounds of dough just to meet the Saturday demand.
Cronuts, coffee and cupcakes are also popular, as are breakfast sandwiches, which fly out the door at a rate of 250 an hour on weekends, says Fino.
Newberry’s popularity has grown in the five years since Nichol Barbes opened the shop. Barbes inherited many of the recipes from Bel Air Bakery, ensuring a continuity in the town’s baked goods selection.
“In a weekend, what we do now (in sales) is what we did in a month,” Fino said. Some of the old-school techniques take more time and effort: raised doughnuts, for instance, require an hour and a half per batch to prepare. So why bother? “We’re keeping the tradition,” says Fino.
Flavor Cupcakery & Bake Shop
Woodlea Bakery of Bel Air
Coffee Coffee
Bar food: Looney’s Pub
Coakley’s Pub
Route 24 Ale House
MaGerks Pub & Grill Bel Air
Barbecue: Mission BBQ
Jd’s Smokehouse North
Wargo’s Restaurant & Tavern
Birds Nest BBQ
Bartender: Jack Kaminski, Looney’s Pub
Mike Cain, MacGregor’s Restaurant
Matt Lundon, Black Eyed Suzie’s
Aaron Boehm, Slate Farm Brewery
Beer list: Slate Farm Brewery
Hopkins Farm Brewery
Double Groove Brewing Co.
Route 24 Ale House
Black-owned restaurant: Island Spice Grille & Lounge
Breakfast/brunch: Sunny Day Cafe
Bagel Works of Bel Air
Coffee Coffee
Black Eyed Suzie’s
Brewery: Hopkins Farm Brewery
Slate Farm Brewery
Independent Brewing Co.
Double Groove Brewing Co.
Burger: Vagabond Sandwich Co.
The Local
Abbey Burger
Five Guys
Chef: Susan Muldoon, Vandiver Inn
301 S. Union Ave., Havre De Grace, 410-939-5200, vandiverinn.com
Readers voted Susan Muldoon this year’s best chef in Harford County, but you can’t find her cooking in a restaurant.
Muldoon, a co-owner of the Vandiver Inn in Havre de Grace, is instead known for catering dozens of weddings and special events a year at the bed-and-breakfast. The inn’s guests (and diners in the know) can also sample her food at Vandiver’s daily breakfast service, or at one of its special dinners, which include murder mystery nights and wine or whiskey pairings.
Before she and her husband bought the inn two decades ago, Muldoon had a career that spanned pharmaceutical sales, hospital administration and nonprofit fundraising and development. But she always had a catering business on the side.
“For me it was always a creative outlet,” Muldoon says of her love for cooking and catering. “It combines a lot of my interests — science, creativity, marketing and business — into one thing.”
In the kitchen, Muldoon is known for her range and knack for playing with global flavors. Vandiver Inn’s wedding menu has six pages of options, with dishes like Thai red curry snapper and pistachio-crusted wild boar. In Havre de Grace, Muldoon won both the town chili cook-off (with a duck chili) and a mac-and-cheese competition (with a rich lobster macaroni and cheese).
“I’m always doing something that’s not traditional,” she says.
Zack Trabbold, The Local
Deward Ray, Water Street Seafood
Bryan Boessel, One Eleven Main
Cocktail: The Local
Mucho Gusto
Pairings Bistro
One Eleven Main
Coffee: Coffee Coffee
5 Bel Air South Parkway, Suite 117, Bel Air. 410-515-2060, coffeecoffee-online.com
Even after 15 years, Betsy Depman and her daughter Hillary Tayson still get a kick out of seeing their customers’ faces light up when they bring a platter of muffins to the table, warm from the oven.
“They smell just wonderful,” said Depman, who bought Coffee Coffee from the original owner in 2007. “It’s comfort food, and that’s what people want.”
During the past five years, Coffee Coffee has evolved from a coffee shop with a strong retail presence, to a bakery and cafe — a transformation that was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“People would come in and pick up pounds and pounds of coffee and baked goods and then turn around and go back home. There was just a craving for foods that were homemade. We do most of our baking in-house now.”
Depman’s specialty? Her large, glazed scones, which get snatched up both at the bakery and at the Bel Air Farmers Market, where the restaurant operates a booth on Saturdays.
What few products aren’t made on the premises are sourced from local farms, Depman said.
“I just think it’s important that small local businesses all work together,” she said.
Concord Point Coffee
CoffeeBar Bel Air
Z Vault
Crab cake: Box Hill Pizzeria
Water Street Seafood
Richard’s Fish & Crabs
Conrad’s Seafood Restaurant, Abingdon
Deli: Savona - Fine Italian Foods & Wine
Savory Deli & Market Inc
Sam’s Delicatessen
Herb’s On the Curb
Delivery: Margherita Pizza Of Bel Air
Pats Pizzeria & Grill.
Mr. Y’s Pizza N Fries, Fallston
Bel Air Pizzeria
Dessert: Broom’s Bloom Dairy
Les Petits Bisous
Flavor Cupcakery & Bake Shop
Jarrettsville Creamery and Deli
Fine dining: One Eleven Main
The Local
Pairings Bistro
Bacco Italian + Wine Bar
Frozen treats: Broom’s Bloom Dairy
Arctic Circle
Jarrettsville Creamery & Deli
Keyes Creamery
Happy hour: Looney’s Pub
Bacco Italian + Wine Bar
Route 24 Ale House
Black Eyed Suzie’s
Healthful menu: Vagabond Sandwich Co.
Yogafresh
One Eleven Main
Coffee Coffee
Italian: Bacco Italian + Wine Bar
Enotria Restaurant & Grill
Liberatore’s Ristorante & Catering
La Cucina
Late-night dining: Looney’s Pub
The Hickory Lodge
Fallston Barrel House
MaGerks Pub & Grill Bel Air
Latin: La Tolteca
Mucho Gusto
Echo Frezco
Supermercado Campos
Live entertainment: Looney’s Pub
Fallston Barrel House
Slate Farm Brewery
Double Groove Brewing Co.
Lunch menu: Vagabond Sandwich Co.
The Local
Black Eyed Suzie’s
Coffee Coffee
New restaurant: The Local
1918 Belair Road, Fallston, 443-299-6774, thelocalharco.com
August marked one year in business for The Local, but this Fallston restaurant is already basking in rave reviews.
The farm-to-table spot is tucked away off of Belair Road. Inside, owner and executive chef Zack Trabbold has been making a name for himself with seasonal, inventive fare.
Within two months of opening the restaurant, Trabbold was off to Dallas, Texas for the 2021 World Food Championships, where he placed third among 1,500 chefs from around the country. His Beef Wellington — a staple dish at The Local — won a first-place prize.
The Local takes its name from Trabbold’s devotion to local goods, whether produce, meats or craft beer. Diners can dig into a slow-roasted prime rib from Monkton’s Roseda Farms, slurp oysters from the Chesapeake Bay and sip on cocktails featuring Sagamore Rye whiskey and Shot Tower gin from the Baltimore Spirits Co.
In just a year, The Local’s footprint has grown, expanding into a former Edible Arrangements space next door. And Trabbold has more plans for growth in the year to come, with a catering hall and a new Fallston restaurant in the works.
“We want to be trendsetters in the area,” he said.
Water Street Seafood
Village Bistro and Cafe
Edge Crab House
Outdoor dining: Slate Farm Brewery
Hickory Lodge
MacGregor’s Restaurant
Black Eyed Suzie’s
Overall: Pairings Bistro
One Eleven Main
The Vineyard Wine Bar
Fallston Barrel House
Pizza: Buontempo Brothers Pizza
Margherita Pizza Of Bel Air
Italian Sensation
La Cucina
Place to take out-of-towners: Water Street Seafood
Slate Farm Brewery
One Eleven Main
Pairings Bistro
Place to take the kids: Broom’s Bloom Dairy
Steelefish Grille
Conrad’s Seafood Restaurant, Abingdon
Black Eyed Suzie’s
Seafood: Conrad’s Crabs and Seafood Market
Water Street Seafood
Conrad’s Seafood Restaurant, Abingdon
Crab Truck and Seafood Stop
Server: George Schiminger, Wargo’s Restaurant
308 E Jarrettsville Road, Forest Hill, 410-879-9747, 308wargo.com
It started out as a way to save money for a trip to Southeast Asia.
As a senior at North Harford High School in 2016, George Schiminger was looking to raise funds for his travel plans when he decided to take a job at Wargo’s Restaurant & Tavern. He was hired to wash dishes and eventually graduated to a serving role.
The job turned out to be much more than a paycheck. Schiminger says he found community at this Forest Hill restaurant, founded in 1980 by Andy and Brenda Wargo and known for Maryland staples like pit beef and crab soup.
“It’s the whole family aspect that keeps me here,” says Schiminger. “It’s the Wargos, the coworkers, the customers who come here all the time. This is a place where you go to escape school, the real world.”
Though he has since graduated high school and moved on to pursuing a teaching degree at Towson University, Schiminger still commutes back to Harford County to work shifts at Wargo’s, six years after first taking the job.
As he nears the end of his education at Towson, Schiminger is looking to finally take the trip that brought him to Wargo’s in the first place. In full-circle fashion, his post-graduation plans include taking a teaching gig in Thailand and traveling around Southeast Asia.
Eventually, he intends to come back to Maryland as a history teacher. He’s not ruling out a return to Wargo’s, either: “I’ll probably do some moonlighting when I come back,” Schiminger says.
Beth Folderauer, Maryland Golf and Country Club
Regan Reisinger, Fallston Barrel House
Adam Farley, Water Street Seafood
Service: One Eleven Main
The Local
Pairings Bistro
Double Groove Brewing Co.
Sports bar: Looney’s Pub
MaGerks Pub & Grill Bel Air
Route 24 Ale House
Steak: The Local
Texas Roadhouse
One Eleven Main
Pairings Bistro
Steamed crab: Richard’s Fish & Crabs
Conrad’s Crabs and Seafood Market
Water Street Seafood
Crab Truck and Seafood Stop
Takeout: Vagabond Sandwich Co.
Richard’s Fish & Crabs
Box Hill Pizzeria & Crab Cakes
Mr. Souvlaki
Value: Sunny Day Cafe
Double Groove Brewing Co.
Fallston Barrel House
Route 24 Ale House
Vegetarian options: The Mint Room
528 Baltimore Pike, Bel Air. 443-567-5953. themintroommd.com
During the COVID-19 pandemic when restaurants nationwide were failing, Prince Anand’s The Mint Room expanded.
When bistros and cafes were laying off staff, he hired. Now, Anand serves North Indian food in three restaurants all named “The Mint Room” in the Baltimore metropolitan area.
He attributes the restaurant’s success to the authentic dishes he serves, from the always-popular butter chicken to the in-demand lentil dish known as “dal makhani.” The menu also includes several gluten-free and vegetarian dishes.
Anand learned his trade as a boy growing up in New Delhi, the son of a father who operated a restaurant, named “The Mint Room” in India for 45 years.
Anand moved to the U.S. to attend college in 1991, and now, his two sons help him run the restaurants just as he helped his father. The Mint Room has locations in Hunt Valley, Ellicott City and Bel Air.
Anand said his business is growing so rapidly that he’s thinking of opening two more restaurants: one in northern Harford County to serve his Delaware customers and a second in Montgomery or Prince George’s counties to accommodate Virginians. He said he often reflects on his good fortune.
“The amount of opportunity in this country is remarkable,” he said.
Coffee Coffee
One Eleven Main
YogaFresh Bel Air LLC
View: Hopkins Farm Brewery
Mountain Branch
Water Street Seafood
Wine list: The Vineyard Wine Bar
Bacco Italian + Wine Bar
Pairings Bistro
One Eleven Main
Editor’s note: Winners and honorable mentions were determined by popular vote. Readers were invited to nominate and vote online in July and September.