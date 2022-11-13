Harford County’s Best Restaurants of 2022

In this year’s readers’ poll, locals share their insight on the places, dishes, drinks and people that make the county a place to dine. The winners include old favorites and new faces — and offer lots of inspiration for your next night out.

Ambience: One Eleven Main

Honorable mentions:

Pairings Bistro

Slate Farm Brewery

The Vineyard Wine Bar

Asian: Chopstix Forest Hill

Honorable mentions:

Fuji sushi

Uncle’s Hawaiian Grindz

Lee’s Hunan Chinese Restaurant

Newberry Cafe and Bakery has been voted "best bakery" by Harford Magazine readers. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

Bakery: Newberry Café & Bakery

140 N. Bond St., Bel Air, 443-787-4070, newberrydonuts.com

At Newberry Cafe & Bakery, tradition is baked into the backdrop.

In 2017, the cafe took over a storefront that had been home to Bel Air Bakery, a local stalwart that sold sweets for 60 years before closing in 2015. By those standards, Newberry is a relative newcomer. But the bakery keeps a link to the past by turning out old-school treats like airy, yeast-raised doughnuts, cinnamon rolls and apple fritters.

Classic raised doughnuts are increasingly hard to find, says bakery assistant Alison Fino, and perhaps that’s one of the reasons why customers start lining up at Newberry Cafe & Bakery around 8 a.m. on Saturday mornings. The bakery makes about 300 pounds of dough just to meet the Saturday demand.

Cronuts, coffee and cupcakes are also popular, as are breakfast sandwiches, which fly out the door at a rate of 250 an hour on weekends, says Fino.

Newberry’s popularity has grown in the five years since Nichol Barbes opened the shop. Barbes inherited many of the recipes from Bel Air Bakery, ensuring a continuity in the town’s baked goods selection.

“In a weekend, what we do now (in sales) is what we did in a month,” Fino said. Some of the old-school techniques take more time and effort: raised doughnuts, for instance, require an hour and a half per batch to prepare. So why bother? “We’re keeping the tradition,” says Fino.

Honorable mentions:

Flavor Cupcakery & Bake Shop

Woodlea Bakery of Bel Air

Coffee Coffee

Bar food: Looney’s Pub

Honorable mentions:

Coakley’s Pub

Route 24 Ale House

MaGerks Pub & Grill Bel Air

Barbecue: Mission BBQ

Honorable mentions:

Jd’s Smokehouse North

Wargo’s Restaurant & Tavern

Birds Nest BBQ

Bartender: Jack Kaminski, Looney’s Pub

Honorable mentions:

Mike Cain, MacGregor’s Restaurant

Matt Lundon, Black Eyed Suzie’s

Aaron Boehm, Slate Farm Brewery

Beer list: Slate Farm Brewery

Honorable mentions:

Hopkins Farm Brewery

Double Groove Brewing Co.

Route 24 Ale House

Black-owned restaurant: Island Spice Grille & Lounge

Breakfast/brunch: Sunny Day Cafe

Honorable mentions:

Bagel Works of Bel Air

Coffee Coffee

Black Eyed Suzie’s

Brewery: Hopkins Farm Brewery

Honorable mentions:

Slate Farm Brewery

Independent Brewing Co.

Double Groove Brewing Co.

Burger: Vagabond Sandwich Co.

Honorable mentions:

The Local

Abbey Burger

Five Guys

Susan Muldoon, of Vandiver Inn in Havre de Grace, is voted Best Chef in Harford Magazine “Best of 2022” issue’s reader’s choice poll. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Chef: Susan Muldoon, Vandiver Inn

301 S. Union Ave., Havre De Grace, 410-939-5200, vandiverinn.com

Readers voted Susan Muldoon this year’s best chef in Harford County, but you can’t find her cooking in a restaurant.

Muldoon, a co-owner of the Vandiver Inn in Havre de Grace, is instead known for catering dozens of weddings and special events a year at the bed-and-breakfast. The inn’s guests (and diners in the know) can also sample her food at Vandiver’s daily breakfast service, or at one of its special dinners, which include murder mystery nights and wine or whiskey pairings.

Before she and her husband bought the inn two decades ago, Muldoon had a career that spanned pharmaceutical sales, hospital administration and nonprofit fundraising and development. But she always had a catering business on the side.

“For me it was always a creative outlet,” Muldoon says of her love for cooking and catering. “It combines a lot of my interests — science, creativity, marketing and business — into one thing.”

In the kitchen, Muldoon is known for her range and knack for playing with global flavors. Vandiver Inn’s wedding menu has six pages of options, with dishes like Thai red curry snapper and pistachio-crusted wild boar. In Havre de Grace, Muldoon won both the town chili cook-off (with a duck chili) and a mac-and-cheese competition (with a rich lobster macaroni and cheese).

“I’m always doing something that’s not traditional,” she says.

Honorable mentions:

Zack Trabbold, The Local

Deward Ray, Water Street Seafood

Bryan Boessel, One Eleven Main

Cocktail: The Local

Honorable mentions:

Mucho Gusto

Pairings Bistro

One Eleven Main

Barista Dani Brune chats with customer Charlie McCormick of Bel Air. Coffee Coffee, at the Festival Shopping Center in Bel Air, has been named Harford County’s best coffee shop. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Coffee: Coffee Coffee

5 Bel Air South Parkway, Suite 117, Bel Air. 410-515-2060, coffeecoffee-online.com

Even after 15 years, Betsy Depman and her daughter Hillary Tayson still get a kick out of seeing their customers’ faces light up when they bring a platter of muffins to the table, warm from the oven.

“They smell just wonderful,” said Depman, who bought Coffee Coffee from the original owner in 2007. “It’s comfort food, and that’s what people want.”

During the past five years, Coffee Coffee has evolved from a coffee shop with a strong retail presence, to a bakery and cafe — a transformation that was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People would come in and pick up pounds and pounds of coffee and baked goods and then turn around and go back home. There was just a craving for foods that were homemade. We do most of our baking in-house now.”

Depman’s specialty? Her large, glazed scones, which get snatched up both at the bakery and at the Bel Air Farmers Market, where the restaurant operates a booth on Saturdays.

What few products aren’t made on the premises are sourced from local farms, Depman said.

“I just think it’s important that small local businesses all work together,” she said.

Honorable mentions:

Concord Point Coffee

CoffeeBar Bel Air

Z Vault

Crab cake: Box Hill Pizzeria

Honorable mentions:

Water Street Seafood

Richard’s Fish & Crabs

Conrad’s Seafood Restaurant, Abingdon

Deli: Savona - Fine Italian Foods & Wine

Honorable mentions:

Savory Deli & Market Inc

Sam’s Delicatessen

Herb’s On the Curb

Delivery: Margherita Pizza Of Bel Air

Honorable mentions:

Pats Pizzeria & Grill.

Mr. Y’s Pizza N Fries, Fallston

Bel Air Pizzeria

Dessert: Broom’s Bloom Dairy

Honorable mentions:

Les Petits Bisous

Flavor Cupcakery & Bake Shop

Jarrettsville Creamery and Deli

Fine dining: One Eleven Main

Honorable mentions:

The Local

Pairings Bistro

Bacco Italian + Wine Bar

Frozen treats: Broom’s Bloom Dairy

Honorable mentions:

Arctic Circle

Jarrettsville Creamery & Deli

Keyes Creamery

Happy hour: Looney’s Pub

Honorable mentions:

Bacco Italian + Wine Bar

Route 24 Ale House

Black Eyed Suzie’s

Healthful menu: Vagabond Sandwich Co.

Honorable mentions:

Yogafresh

One Eleven Main

Coffee Coffee

Italian: Bacco Italian + Wine Bar

Honorable mentions:

Enotria Restaurant & Grill

Liberatore’s Ristorante & Catering

La Cucina

Late-night dining: Looney’s Pub

Honorable mentions:

The Hickory Lodge

Fallston Barrel House

MaGerks Pub & Grill Bel Air

Latin: La Tolteca

Honorable mentions:

Mucho Gusto

Echo Frezco

Supermercado Campos

Live entertainment: Looney’s Pub

Honorable mentions:

Fallston Barrel House

Slate Farm Brewery

Double Groove Brewing Co.

Lunch menu: Vagabond Sandwich Co.

Honorable mentions:

The Local

Black Eyed Suzie’s

Coffee Coffee

Chef owner Zack Trabbold of The Local is voted Best New Restaurant in Harford Magazine's reader's choice poll. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

New restaurant: The Local

1918 Belair Road, Fallston, 443-299-6774, thelocalharco.com

August marked one year in business for The Local, but this Fallston restaurant is already basking in rave reviews.

The farm-to-table spot is tucked away off of Belair Road. Inside, owner and executive chef Zack Trabbold has been making a name for himself with seasonal, inventive fare.

Within two months of opening the restaurant, Trabbold was off to Dallas, Texas for the 2021 World Food Championships, where he placed third among 1,500 chefs from around the country. His Beef Wellington — a staple dish at The Local — won a first-place prize.

The Local takes its name from Trabbold’s devotion to local goods, whether produce, meats or craft beer. Diners can dig into a slow-roasted prime rib from Monkton’s Roseda Farms, slurp oysters from the Chesapeake Bay and sip on cocktails featuring Sagamore Rye whiskey and Shot Tower gin from the Baltimore Spirits Co.

In just a year, The Local’s footprint has grown, expanding into a former Edible Arrangements space next door. And Trabbold has more plans for growth in the year to come, with a catering hall and a new Fallston restaurant in the works.

“We want to be trendsetters in the area,” he said.

Honorable mentions:

Water Street Seafood

Village Bistro and Cafe

Edge Crab House

Outdoor dining: Slate Farm Brewery

Honorable mentions:

Hickory Lodge

MacGregor’s Restaurant

Black Eyed Suzie’s

Overall: Pairings Bistro

Honorable mentions:

One Eleven Main

The Vineyard Wine Bar

Fallston Barrel House

Pizza: Buontempo Brothers Pizza

Honorable mentions:

Margherita Pizza Of Bel Air

Italian Sensation

La Cucina

Place to take out-of-towners: Water Street Seafood

Honorable mentions:

Slate Farm Brewery

One Eleven Main

Pairings Bistro

Place to take the kids: Broom’s Bloom Dairy

Honorable mentions:

Steelefish Grille

Conrad’s Seafood Restaurant, Abingdon

Black Eyed Suzie’s

Seafood: Conrad’s Crabs and Seafood Market

Honorable mentions:

Water Street Seafood

Conrad’s Seafood Restaurant, Abingdon

Crab Truck and Seafood Stop

George Schiminger, a server at Wargo’s Restaurant & Tavern, is voted “Best Server” in Harford Magazine’s reader’s choice poll for the Best Restaurant’s issue. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Server: George Schiminger, Wargo’s Restaurant

308 E Jarrettsville Road, Forest Hill, 410-879-9747, 308wargo.com

It started out as a way to save money for a trip to Southeast Asia.

As a senior at North Harford High School in 2016, George Schiminger was looking to raise funds for his travel plans when he decided to take a job at Wargo’s Restaurant & Tavern. He was hired to wash dishes and eventually graduated to a serving role.

The job turned out to be much more than a paycheck. Schiminger says he found community at this Forest Hill restaurant, founded in 1980 by Andy and Brenda Wargo and known for Maryland staples like pit beef and crab soup.

“It’s the whole family aspect that keeps me here,” says Schiminger. “It’s the Wargos, the coworkers, the customers who come here all the time. This is a place where you go to escape school, the real world.”

Though he has since graduated high school and moved on to pursuing a teaching degree at Towson University, Schiminger still commutes back to Harford County to work shifts at Wargo’s, six years after first taking the job.

As he nears the end of his education at Towson, Schiminger is looking to finally take the trip that brought him to Wargo’s in the first place. In full-circle fashion, his post-graduation plans include taking a teaching gig in Thailand and traveling around Southeast Asia.

Eventually, he intends to come back to Maryland as a history teacher. He’s not ruling out a return to Wargo’s, either: “I’ll probably do some moonlighting when I come back,” Schiminger says.

Honorable mentions:

Beth Folderauer, Maryland Golf and Country Club

Regan Reisinger, Fallston Barrel House

Adam Farley, Water Street Seafood

Service: One Eleven Main

Honorable mentions:

The Local

Pairings Bistro

Double Groove Brewing Co.

Sports bar: Looney’s Pub

Honorable mentions:

MaGerks Pub & Grill Bel Air

Route 24 Ale House

Steak: The Local

Honorable mentions:

Texas Roadhouse

One Eleven Main

Pairings Bistro

Steamed crab: Richard’s Fish & Crabs

Honorable mentions:

Conrad’s Crabs and Seafood Market

Water Street Seafood

Crab Truck and Seafood Stop

Takeout: Vagabond Sandwich Co.

Honorable mentions:

Richard’s Fish & Crabs

Box Hill Pizzeria & Crab Cakes

Mr. Souvlaki

Value: Sunny Day Cafe

Honorable mentions:

Double Groove Brewing Co.

Fallston Barrel House

Route 24 Ale House

The Mint RoomÕs vegetarian dishes Paneer Kadai, from left, Vegetable Vindaloo,Saag and Peeli Dal Ka Chauka. The Harford restaurant won in the "best of" Harford magazineÕs vegetarian food category. Its lunch buffet includes several vegetarian dishes. Oct. 18, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Vegetarian options: The Mint Room

528 Baltimore Pike, Bel Air. 443-567-5953. themintroommd.com

During the COVID-19 pandemic when restaurants nationwide were failing, Prince Anand’s The Mint Room expanded.

When bistros and cafes were laying off staff, he hired. Now, Anand serves North Indian food in three restaurants all named “The Mint Room” in the Baltimore metropolitan area.

He attributes the restaurant’s success to the authentic dishes he serves, from the always-popular butter chicken to the in-demand lentil dish known as “dal makhani.” The menu also includes several gluten-free and vegetarian dishes.

Anand learned his trade as a boy growing up in New Delhi, the son of a father who operated a restaurant, named “The Mint Room” in India for 45 years.

Anand moved to the U.S. to attend college in 1991, and now, his two sons help him run the restaurants just as he helped his father. The Mint Room has locations in Hunt Valley, Ellicott City and Bel Air.

Anand said his business is growing so rapidly that he’s thinking of opening two more restaurants: one in northern Harford County to serve his Delaware customers and a second in Montgomery or Prince George’s counties to accommodate Virginians. He said he often reflects on his good fortune.

“The amount of opportunity in this country is remarkable,” he said.

Honorable mentions:

Coffee Coffee

One Eleven Main

YogaFresh Bel Air LLC

View: Hopkins Farm Brewery

Honorable mentions:

Hopkins Farm Brewery

Mountain Branch

Water Street Seafood

Wine list: The Vineyard Wine Bar

Honorable mentions:

Bacco Italian + Wine Bar

Pairings Bistro

One Eleven Main

Editor’s note: Winners and honorable mentions were determined by popular vote. Readers were invited to nominate and vote online in July and September.