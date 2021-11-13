Harford County’s best restaurants of 2021

For more than a decade, this Bel Air restaurant has invited guests to think outside the box when it comes to food and beverage, offering seasonal cuisine and thoughtful wine pairings to match for every item on the menu. Did you know that you can pair a pinot noir with fried mozzarella, or a nice rose with an ice cream sundae? Perhaps that’s why readers call chef and owner Jon Kohler Harford County’s favorite chef. While the strip mall location doesn’t scream elevated cuisine, the restaurant’s comfortable atmosphere, consistent fare and attentive service make this a worthy destination. Kohler says the next frontier for the eatery will be beer and cocktail pairings. “We just want to pair beverages and food together,” he said. “It’s about layers of flavor and textures and all of that.”