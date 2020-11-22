Harford County’s best restaurants of 2020

Ambience: Hopkins Farm Brewery
Honorable mentions:
One Eleven Main
Independent Brewing Co.
Pairings Bistro
Asian: Chopstix Gourmet
1523 Rock Spring Road, Forest Hill. 410-838-3808. chopstixgourmet.com
First-time patrons may raise their eyebrows here. First, there’s the 16-foot waterfall inside the entrance to the restaurant. Then there’s the standout fare, which keeps the regulars coming back for more.
“People vote with their pocketbooks,” says Danny Cheung, co-owner of Chopstix Gourmet and its sibling in Rosedale. Despite no indoor seating at present, business is brisk: carryout has doubled during the pandemic.
What’s good to go? General Tso’s chicken is a favorite (fried chunks of chicken breast, broccoli and garlic in chili sauce) and gets high marks for its fresh taste.
“People like it that we make each entree to order, one at a time, not in batches like some other places may do,” Cheung says.
Other standouts include the pearl river roll sushi, a mélange of fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab and white seaweed, smothered in eel sauce; and, for the health-conscious, steamed shrimp with mixed vegetables, a low-sodium option with a spritz of wine sauce.
Does Cheung himself man the stoves?
“I don’t cook,” he says. “That’s why the food is so popular.”
Honorable mentions:
Fuji Sushi
The Orient Restaurant
Sizzling Bombay
Bakery: Flavor Cupcakery & Bake Shop
118 N. Tollgate Rd., Bel Air. 443-371-6664. flavorcupcakery.com.
Enter the sweets shop, take a deep breath, and be thankful a face mask can’t block out the rich scent of desserts in this 10-year-old bakery, a favorite in these parts.
Yummy cupcakes are the pick, classic made-from-scratch goodies like salted caramel, black bottom and chocolate peanut butter, pumpkin, Snickerdoodle and raspberry amaretto. Add vegan and gluten-free cupcakes, among others, and there are 200 flavors in all, 17 of which daily greet customers whose eyes may glaze over at the sights and smells.
“People walk in the door and get a little overwhelmed, a little giddy,” says owner Shelley Stannard, of Bel Air, whose pastries have satisfied many a sweet tooth. Cheap, the cupcakes are not — $3 for a muffin-sized morsel — but consider what they bring to the table.
“Though we do thousands of cupcakes, my standard of quality is that each one be made as if were to be part of a [marriage] proposal, or to cheer up someone who’s been ill,” Stannard says.
Honorable mentions:
Newberry Café & Bakery
Woodlea Bakery of Bel Air
Coffee Coffee
Bar food: Sean Bolan’s Irish Pub
Honorable mentions:
Looney’s Pub
Black Eyed Suzie’s
MaGerks Pub & Grill Bel Air
Barbecue: JD’s Smokehouse North
Honorable mentions:
Bird’s Nest Barbecue
Wargo’s Restaurant & Tavern
BBQ Bash
Bartender: Tiffany Paterniti, Naughty Dogs
Honorable mentions:
Shelby Stange, Independent Brewing Co.
Nick Franchetti, Sean Bolan’s Irish Pub
Mitchell Hopkins, Hopkins Farm Brewery
Beer list: Independent Brewing Co.
Honorable mentions:
Hopkins Farm Brewery
Sean Bolan’s Irish Pub
Slate Farm Brewery
Breakfast/brunch: Sunny Day Cafe
Honorable mentions:
Bagel Works of Bel Air
Vagabond Sandwich Co.
Ballpark Restaurant
Burger: Vagabond Sandwich Co.
Honorable mentions:
Five Guys
Humagalas
Sean Bolan’s Irish Pub
Chef: Bryan Boessel, One Eleven Main
Honorable mentions:
Steve Braun, Sean Bolan’s Irish pub
Kaimana Chee, Uncle’s Hawaiian Grindz
Ron Milburn, The Vineyard Wine Bar
Cocktail: One Eleven Main
Honorable mentions:
Black Eyed Suzie’s
Steelefish Grille
Pairings Bistro
Coffee: Coffee Coffee
Honorable mentions:
Starbucks
Z Vault
Newberry Café & Bakery (tie)
Sunny Day Cafe (tie)
Crab cake: Box Hill Crab Cakes
Honorable mentions:
Conrad’s Seafood Restaurant, Abingdon
Richard’s Fish & Crabs
Wargo’s Restaurant & Tavern
Deli: Savona - Fine Italian Foods and Wine
Honorable mentions:
Vagabond Sandwich Co.
Jarrettsville Creamery and Deli
Savory Deli & Market Inc.
Delivery: Black Eyed Suzie’s
Honorable mentions:
Bel Air Liquors
Margherita Pizza (tie)
Sunny Day Cafe (tie)
Dessert: Broom’s Bloom Dairy
Honorable mentions:
Flavor Cupcakery & Bake Shop
Wargo’s Restaurant & Tavern
Double T Diner
Fine dining: One Eleven Main
Honorable mentions:
Pairings Bistro
Bacco Italian + Wine Bar
Liberatore’s Ristorante & Catering
Frozen treats: Broom’s Bloom Dairy
Honorable mentions:
Jarrettsville Creamery and Deli
Arctic Circle, Churchville
Keyes Creamery
Happy hour: Hopkins Farm Brewery
Honorable mentions:
Independent Brewing Co.
Black Eyed Suzie’s
Looney’s Pub
Healthful menu: Saladworks, Bel Air
Honorable mentions:
Vagabond Sandwich Co.
Poke Bowl
YogaFresh Bel Air LLC
Italian: Bacco Italian + Wine Bar
Honorable mentions:
Basta Pasta
Liberatore’s Ristorante & Catering
Enotria Restaurant & Grill
Late-night dining: Sean Bolan’s Irish Pub
Honorable mentions:
The Lodge
Looney’s Pub
Double T Diner
Live entertainment: Independent Brewing Co.
Honorable mentions:
Looneys Pub
The Hickory Lodge
510 Johnnys
Lunch menu: Vagabond Sandwich Co.
111 Thomas Street, Bel Air. 410-838-1263. vagabondsandwichcompany.com.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Vagabond Sandwich Co. has reduced indoor seating from 60 to 20. But the restaurant that prides itself in fast service continues to be busy. “It’s full, but it’s a quick turnover,” said owner Ben Meyer, who grew up in Bel Air.
The restaurant’s most popular lunch offering is a baja chicken wrap with bacon and avocado. The menu also offers Dr Pepper BBQ Beef, a sandwich drizzled with soda-infused BBQ sauce; Takin' Care of Business, an Elvis Presley-inspired peanut butter-and-jelly sandwich with bacon and bananas; and Captain Chesapeake, a four-ounce lump crab cake topped by an egg and Old Bay rémoulade.
“We’ve got a lot of stuff that has some funny names and some different stuff that is off the beaten path,” Meyer said.
Meyer, who bought Dillweeds in 2013 before changing it to Vagabond the following year, said he and his staff appreciate the honor bestowed by the readers.
“We all come to work, and we all work our [tails] off so that we can create something that’s good,” he said.
Honorable mentions:
Sunny Day Cafe
Chaps Pit Beef, Aberdeen
Wargo’s Restaurant & Tavern
Mexican: La Tolteca
Honorable mentions:
Plaza Mexico
Echo Frezco
Taco Love Grill Inc.
New restaurant: Barrett’s on the Pike
588 Baltimore Pike, Bel Air. 443-371-7516. barrettsonthepike.com.
Paul Silberman put his money where his mouth is. Nearly three years ago, he discussed with John Barrett, owner of Barrett’s Grill in Hunt Valley, an opportunity to expand to Bel Air. “I was very bullish on the idea,” said Silberman, a managing partner of Barrett’s on the Pike. “I thought, ‘Yeah, this is going to go very well,’ and I put my money up as an investor to prove that I believed in it.”
Training staff to take care of patrons is a point of emphasis, he said. “Things like immediate greets and asking the right questions the first time so that the guests don’t have to wait for anything and just being present and knowledgeable about our food is all part of the training process,” Silberman said.
Some of the restaurant’s more popular dishes include braised short ribs in Mongolian BBQ sauce, scallop risotto and a berries Napoleon dessert with cookies stacked high with homemade whipped cream made of vanilla pudding and topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, and a raspberry-and-mango sauce. “It’s fresh, craveable food,” Silberman said.
Honorable mentions:
Just a Bit of Soul Carryout (tie)
Ray’s Caribbean American Food (tie)
Outdoor dining: Black Eyed Suzie’s
Honorable mentions:
Steelefish Grille
The Hickory Lodge
Sunny Day Cafe
Overall: Hopkins Farm Brewery
Honorable mentions:
Black Eyed Suzie’s
One Eleven Main
Sean Bolan’s Irish Pub
Pandemic MVP: Hopkins Farm Brewery
3833 Rider Lane, Havre De Grace. 410-914-5727. hopkinsfarmnbrewery.com.
How can a restaurant that doesn’t serve meals draw the crowds who come here for dinner?
“We’re slightly embarrassed by that,” says Dan Hopkins, an owner of Hopkins Farm Brewery. Yet the setup works. What the 200-acre farm provides are rural views, home-crafted brews and picnic tables set far apart; food trucks bring the rest. Where else can one eat, drink and be merry these days without real concern?
Since July, when it first opened to the public, this fourth-generation family farm brimming with wheat, hops and barley — the stuff of beer batter — has drawn the curious, hungry and thirsty. Here, a family’s night out really is a night out, with live music playing onstage and crickets chirping out yonder.
“It’s a festival atmosphere, with people spread out to their own comfort level,” Hopkins says. Even the food trucks, which rotate daily, are socially distanced. The brews, all made on-site from local grains, range from lagers to hard seltzers to stouts. Favorites are Autumn Gold (a Marzen), Legend of the Fog (an IPA) and a blueberry sour; seasonal choices include cider beer, a chocolate stout and an amber ale made of sweet potatoes, maple syrup and cinnamon called Yam Right!
Come winter, the owners plan to raise a tent, with heaters, over the patio beside the Amish-built taproom (with a wraparound porch). The interior is done up with wood and stone found right on the farm.
“It’ll have a different feel from summertime, so we’ll see how it goes,” Hopkins says.
Honorable mentions:
Independent Brewing Co.
Vagabond Sandwich Co.
Black Eyed Suzie’s
Pizza: Buontempo Brothers Pizza
Honorable mentions:
Margherita Pizza
Italian Sensation
Earth, Wood & Fire, Fallston
Place to take out-of-towners: Hopkins Farm Brewery
Honorable mentions:
Independent Brewing Co.
Box Hill Pizzeria
Vagabond Sandwich Co.
Place to take the kids: Arctic Circle, Churchville
Honorable mentions:
Chick-fil-A
Steelefish Grille
Independent Brewing Co.
Seafood: Richard’s Fish & Crabs
Honorable mentions:
Crab Truck and Seafood Stop
Conrad’s Seafood Restaurant, Abingdon
Madonna Seafood Restaurant
Server: Miranda Sanders, Sean Bolan’s Irish Pub
12 S. Main St., Bel Air. 410-420-9858. seanbolans.com.
Miranda Sanders, 22, began serving at Sean Bolan’s Irish Pub four years ago after her mother, Jennifer Sanders, recommended her to owner Dan Brown. The position was an adjustment for the Patterson Mill High School graduate, who had previously worked at a convenience store.
“I wouldn’t say that I was shy, but I wasn’t the most outgoing person,” she said. “If someone came up and talked to me, I could carry a conversation, but I wouldn’t be the first to approach someone.”
Sanders, who said one key to being a well-liked server is a cheery attitude, said she could earn up to $1,000 in tips a week before the coronavirus pandemic began. “My shift is the time for me, honestly, because I love working there and I love serving,” she said. “It’s one of those jobs where I feel like it’s the easiest job in the world.”
Honorable mentions:
Benjamin Stoner, Sunny Day Cafe
Paul Valle, Bacco’s
Angie Milburn, The Vineyard Wine Bar
Service: Hopkins Farm Brewery
Honorable mentions:
Chick-fil-A, Bel Air
Independent Brewing Co.
Sunny Day Cafe
Sports bar: Looney’s Pub
Honorable mentions:
Miller’s Ale House
Route 24 Ale House
The Hickory Lodge
Steak: Texas Roadhouse
Honorable mentions:
One Eleven Main
Outback Steakhouse
Sean Bolan’s Irish Pub
Steamed crabs: Richard’s Fish & Crabs
Honorable mentions:
Crab Truck and Seafood Stop
Conrad’s Crabs and Seafood Market, Bel Air
Blue Crab House
Takeout: Vagabond Sandwich Co.
Honorable mentions:
Box Hill Pizzeria
Tamberino’s Pizza & Subs
Fuji Sushi (tie)
Italian Sensation (tie)
Value: Vagabond Sandwich Co.
Honorable mentions:
Sunny Day Cafe
Chick-fil-A
Wargo’s Restaurant & Tavern
Vegetarian options: Saladworks
Honorable mentions:
Sizzling Bombay
Pairings Bistro
Sunny Day Cafe
View: Hopkins Farm Brewery
Honorable mentions:
Tidewater Grille
Falling Branch Brewery
MacGregor’s at the Seaplane Base
Wine list: Pairings Bistro
Honorable mentions:
The Vineyard Wine Bar
Bacco Italian + Wine Bar
Enotria
Editor’s note: Winners and honorable mentions were determined by popular vote. Readers were invited to nominate and vote online in August and September.