Harford County’s best restaurants of 2020

By  and
Baltimore Sun
Nov 22, 2020 7:30 AM
Bartender Kevin Dezell, right, chats with customers in the tap room at Hopkins Farm Brewery, which opened in July.
Bartender Kevin Dezell, right, chats with customers in the tap room at Hopkins Farm Brewery, which opened in July. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Ambience: Hopkins Farm Brewery

Honorable mentions:

One Eleven Main

Independent Brewing Co.

Pairings Bistro
General Tso's chicken and scallop & shrimp with vegetable from Chopstrix Gourmet Sushi Bar in Forest Hill.
General Tso's chicken and scallop & shrimp with vegetable from Chopstrix Gourmet Sushi Bar in Forest Hill. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

Asian: Chopstix Gourmet

1523 Rock Spring Road, Forest Hill. 410-838-3808. chopstixgourmet.com

First-time patrons may raise their eyebrows here. First, there’s the 16-foot waterfall inside the entrance to the restaurant. Then there’s the standout fare, which keeps the regulars coming back for more.

“People vote with their pocketbooks,” says Danny Cheung, co-owner of Chopstix Gourmet and its sibling in Rosedale. Despite no indoor seating at present, business is brisk: carryout has doubled during the pandemic.

What’s good to go? General Tso’s chicken is a favorite (fried chunks of chicken breast, broccoli and garlic in chili sauce) and gets high marks for its fresh taste.

“People like it that we make each entree to order, one at a time, not in batches like some other places may do,” Cheung says.

Other standouts include the pearl river roll sushi, a mélange of fried shrimp, cream cheese, crab and white seaweed, smothered in eel sauce; and, for the health-conscious, steamed shrimp with mixed vegetables, a low-sodium option with a spritz of wine sauce.

Does Cheung himself man the stoves?

“I don’t cook,” he says. “That’s why the food is so popular.”

Honorable mentions:

Fuji Sushi

The Orient Restaurant

Sizzling Bombay

Shelley Standard, owner of Flavor Cupcakery Bakery and Cafe, with a sampling of boutique cupcakes.
Shelley Standard, owner of Flavor Cupcakery Bakery and Cafe, with a sampling of boutique cupcakes. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)

Bakery: Flavor Cupcakery & Bake Shop

118 N. Tollgate Rd., Bel Air. 443-371-6664. flavorcupcakery.com.

Enter the sweets shop, take a deep breath, and be thankful a face mask can’t block out the rich scent of desserts in this 10-year-old bakery, a favorite in these parts.

Yummy cupcakes are the pick, classic made-from-scratch goodies like salted caramel, black bottom and chocolate peanut butter, pumpkin, Snickerdoodle and raspberry amaretto. Add vegan and gluten-free cupcakes, among others, and there are 200 flavors in all, 17 of which daily greet customers whose eyes may glaze over at the sights and smells.

“People walk in the door and get a little overwhelmed, a little giddy,” says owner Shelley Stannard, of Bel Air, whose pastries have satisfied many a sweet tooth. Cheap, the cupcakes are not — $3 for a muffin-sized morsel — but consider what they bring to the table.

“Though we do thousands of cupcakes, my standard of quality is that each one be made as if were to be part of a [marriage] proposal, or to cheer up someone who’s been ill,” Stannard says.

Honorable mentions:

Newberry Café & Bakery

Woodlea Bakery of Bel Air

Coffee Coffee

Bar food: Sean Bolan’s Irish Pub

Honorable mentions:

Looney’s Pub

Black Eyed Suzie’s

MaGerks Pub & Grill Bel Air

Barbecue: JD’s Smokehouse North

Honorable mentions:

Bird’s Nest Barbecue

Wargo’s Restaurant & Tavern

BBQ Bash

Bartender: Tiffany Paterniti, Naughty Dogs

Honorable mentions:

Shelby Stange, Independent Brewing Co.

Nick Franchetti, Sean Bolan’s Irish Pub

Mitchell Hopkins, Hopkins Farm Brewery

Beer list: Independent Brewing Co.

Honorable mentions:

Hopkins Farm Brewery

Sean Bolan’s Irish Pub

Slate Farm Brewery

Breakfast/brunch: Sunny Day Cafe

Honorable mentions:

Bagel Works of Bel Air

Vagabond Sandwich Co.

Ballpark Restaurant

Burger: Vagabond Sandwich Co.

Honorable mentions:

Five Guys

Humagalas

Sean Bolan’s Irish Pub

Chef: Bryan Boessel, One Eleven Main

Honorable mentions:

Steve Braun, Sean Bolan’s Irish pub

Kaimana Chee, Uncle’s Hawaiian Grindz

Ron Milburn, The Vineyard Wine Bar

Cocktail: One Eleven Main

Honorable mentions:

Black Eyed Suzie’s

Steelefish Grille

Pairings Bistro

Coffee: Coffee Coffee

Honorable mentions:

Starbucks

Z Vault

Newberry Café & Bakery (tie)

Sunny Day Cafe (tie)

Crab cake: Box Hill Crab Cakes

Honorable mentions:

Conrad’s Seafood Restaurant, Abingdon

Richard’s Fish & Crabs

Wargo’s Restaurant & Tavern

Deli: Savona - Fine Italian Foods and Wine

Honorable mentions:

Vagabond Sandwich Co.

Jarrettsville Creamery and Deli

Savory Deli & Market Inc.

Delivery: Black Eyed Suzie’s

Honorable mentions:

Bel Air Liquors

Margherita Pizza (tie)

Sunny Day Cafe (tie)

Dessert: Broom’s Bloom Dairy

Honorable mentions:

Flavor Cupcakery & Bake Shop

Wargo’s Restaurant & Tavern

Double T Diner

Fine dining: One Eleven Main

Honorable mentions:

Pairings Bistro

Bacco Italian + Wine Bar

Liberatore’s Ristorante & Catering

Frozen treats: Broom’s Bloom Dairy

Honorable mentions:

Jarrettsville Creamery and Deli

Arctic Circle, Churchville

Keyes Creamery

Happy hour: Hopkins Farm Brewery

Honorable mentions:

Independent Brewing Co.

Black Eyed Suzie’s

Looney’s Pub

Healthful menu: Saladworks, Bel Air

Honorable mentions:

Vagabond Sandwich Co.

Poke Bowl

YogaFresh Bel Air LLC

Italian: Bacco Italian + Wine Bar

Honorable mentions:

Basta Pasta

Liberatore’s Ristorante & Catering

Enotria Restaurant & Grill

Late-night dining: Sean Bolan’s Irish Pub

Honorable mentions:

The Lodge

Looney’s Pub

Double T Diner

Live entertainment: Independent Brewing Co.

Honorable mentions:

Looneys Pub

The Hickory Lodge

510 Johnnys

Ben Meyer, owner of the Vagabond Sandwich Company on Thomas Street in downtown Bel Air.
Ben Meyer, owner of the Vagabond Sandwich Company on Thomas Street in downtown Bel Air. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Lunch menu: Vagabond Sandwich Co.

111 Thomas Street, Bel Air. 410-838-1263. vagabondsandwichcompany.com.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Vagabond Sandwich Co. has reduced indoor seating from 60 to 20. But the restaurant that prides itself in fast service continues to be busy. “It’s full, but it’s a quick turnover,” said owner Ben Meyer, who grew up in Bel Air.

The restaurant’s most popular lunch offering is a baja chicken wrap with bacon and avocado. The menu also offers Dr Pepper BBQ Beef, a sandwich drizzled with soda-infused BBQ sauce; Takin' Care of Business, an Elvis Presley-inspired peanut butter-and-jelly sandwich with bacon and bananas; and Captain Chesapeake, a four-ounce lump crab cake topped by an egg and Old Bay rémoulade.

“We’ve got a lot of stuff that has some funny names and some different stuff that is off the beaten path,” Meyer said.

Meyer, who bought Dillweeds in 2013 before changing it to Vagabond the following year, said he and his staff appreciate the honor bestowed by the readers.

“We all come to work, and we all work our [tails] off so that we can create something that’s good,” he said.

Honorable mentions:

Sunny Day Cafe

Chaps Pit Beef, Aberdeen

Wargo’s Restaurant & Tavern

Mexican: La Tolteca

Honorable mentions:

Plaza Mexico

Echo Frezco

Taco Love Grill Inc.

Barrett's on the Pike in Bel Air has been voted by readers as the best new restaurant in Harford County. The restaurant features a diverse menu like this Braised Short Ribs in Mongolian BBQ sauce.
Barrett's on the Pike in Bel Air has been voted by readers as the best new restaurant in Harford County. The restaurant features a diverse menu like this Braised Short Ribs in Mongolian BBQ sauce. (Kenneth K. Lam)

New restaurant: Barrett’s on the Pike

588 Baltimore Pike, Bel Air. 443-371-7516. barrettsonthepike.com.

Paul Silberman put his money where his mouth is. Nearly three years ago, he discussed with John Barrett, owner of Barrett’s Grill in Hunt Valley, an opportunity to expand to Bel Air. “I was very bullish on the idea,” said Silberman, a managing partner of Barrett’s on the Pike. “I thought, ‘Yeah, this is going to go very well,’ and I put my money up as an investor to prove that I believed in it.”

Training staff to take care of patrons is a point of emphasis, he said. “Things like immediate greets and asking the right questions the first time so that the guests don’t have to wait for anything and just being present and knowledgeable about our food is all part of the training process,” Silberman said.

Some of the restaurant’s more popular dishes include braised short ribs in Mongolian BBQ sauce, scallop risotto and a berries Napoleon dessert with cookies stacked high with homemade whipped cream made of vanilla pudding and topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, and a raspberry-and-mango sauce. “It’s fresh, craveable food,” Silberman said.

Honorable mentions:

Just a Bit of Soul Carryout (tie)

Ray’s Caribbean American Food (tie)

Outdoor dining: Black Eyed Suzie’s

Honorable mentions:

Steelefish Grille

The Hickory Lodge

Sunny Day Cafe

Overall: Hopkins Farm Brewery

Honorable mentions:

Black Eyed Suzie’s

One Eleven Main

Sean Bolan’s Irish Pub

Patrons relax outside the tap room at Hopkins Farm Brewery, which opened in July.
Patrons relax outside the tap room at Hopkins Farm Brewery, which opened in July. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Pandemic MVP: Hopkins Farm Brewery

3833 Rider Lane, Havre De Grace. 410-914-5727. hopkinsfarmnbrewery.com.

How can a restaurant that doesn’t serve meals draw the crowds who come here for dinner?

“We’re slightly embarrassed by that,” says Dan Hopkins, an owner of Hopkins Farm Brewery. Yet the setup works. What the 200-acre farm provides are rural views, home-crafted brews and picnic tables set far apart; food trucks bring the rest. Where else can one eat, drink and be merry these days without real concern?

Since July, when it first opened to the public, this fourth-generation family farm brimming with wheat, hops and barley — the stuff of beer batter — has drawn the curious, hungry and thirsty. Here, a family’s night out really is a night out, with live music playing onstage and crickets chirping out yonder.

“It’s a festival atmosphere, with people spread out to their own comfort level,” Hopkins says. Even the food trucks, which rotate daily, are socially distanced. The brews, all made on-site from local grains, range from lagers to hard seltzers to stouts. Favorites are Autumn Gold (a Marzen), Legend of the Fog (an IPA) and a blueberry sour; seasonal choices include cider beer, a chocolate stout and an amber ale made of sweet potatoes, maple syrup and cinnamon called Yam Right!

Come winter, the owners plan to raise a tent, with heaters, over the patio beside the Amish-built taproom (with a wraparound porch). The interior is done up with wood and stone found right on the farm.

“It’ll have a different feel from summertime, so we’ll see how it goes,” Hopkins says.

Honorable mentions:

Independent Brewing Co.

Vagabond Sandwich Co.

Black Eyed Suzie’s

Pizza: Buontempo Brothers Pizza

Honorable mentions:

Margherita Pizza

Italian Sensation

Earth, Wood & Fire, Fallston

Place to take out-of-towners: Hopkins Farm Brewery

Honorable mentions:

Independent Brewing Co.

Box Hill Pizzeria

Vagabond Sandwich Co.

Place to take the kids: Arctic Circle, Churchville

Honorable mentions:

Chick-fil-A

Steelefish Grille

Independent Brewing Co.

Seafood: Richard’s Fish & Crabs

Honorable mentions:

Crab Truck and Seafood Stop

Conrad’s Seafood Restaurant, Abingdon

Madonna Seafood Restaurant

Miranda Sanders, 22, a server at Sean Bolan's Irish Pub.
Miranda Sanders, 22, a server at Sean Bolan's Irish Pub. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Server: Miranda Sanders, Sean Bolan’s Irish Pub

12 S. Main St., Bel Air. 410-420-9858. seanbolans.com.

Miranda Sanders, 22, began serving at Sean Bolan’s Irish Pub four years ago after her mother, Jennifer Sanders, recommended her to owner Dan Brown. The position was an adjustment for the Patterson Mill High School graduate, who had previously worked at a convenience store.

“I wouldn’t say that I was shy, but I wasn’t the most outgoing person,” she said. “If someone came up and talked to me, I could carry a conversation, but I wouldn’t be the first to approach someone.”

Sanders, who said one key to being a well-liked server is a cheery attitude, said she could earn up to $1,000 in tips a week before the coronavirus pandemic began. “My shift is the time for me, honestly, because I love working there and I love serving,” she said. “It’s one of those jobs where I feel like it’s the easiest job in the world.”

Honorable mentions:

Benjamin Stoner, Sunny Day Cafe

Paul Valle, Bacco’s

Angie Milburn, The Vineyard Wine Bar

Service: Hopkins Farm Brewery

Honorable mentions:

Chick-fil-A, Bel Air

Independent Brewing Co.

Sunny Day Cafe

Sports bar: Looney’s Pub

Honorable mentions:

Miller’s Ale House

Route 24 Ale House

The Hickory Lodge

Steak: Texas Roadhouse

Honorable mentions:

One Eleven Main

Outback Steakhouse

Sean Bolan’s Irish Pub

Steamed crabs: Richard’s Fish & Crabs

Honorable mentions:

Crab Truck and Seafood Stop

Conrad’s Crabs and Seafood Market, Bel Air

Blue Crab House

Takeout: Vagabond Sandwich Co.

Honorable mentions:

Box Hill Pizzeria

Tamberino’s Pizza & Subs

Fuji Sushi (tie)

Italian Sensation (tie)

Value: Vagabond Sandwich Co.

Honorable mentions:

Sunny Day Cafe

Chick-fil-A

Wargo’s Restaurant & Tavern

Vegetarian options: Saladworks

Honorable mentions:

Sizzling Bombay

Pairings Bistro

Sunny Day Cafe

View: Hopkins Farm Brewery

Honorable mentions:

Tidewater Grille

Falling Branch Brewery

MacGregor’s at the Seaplane Base

Wine list: Pairings Bistro

Honorable mentions:

The Vineyard Wine Bar

Bacco Italian + Wine Bar

Enotria

Editor’s note: Winners and honorable mentions were determined by popular vote. Readers were invited to nominate and vote online in August and September.

