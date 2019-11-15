For Shelby Stange, every day she spends bartending at the rapidly growing Independent Brewing Company is “an adventure.” Stange has been in the restaurant industry for nearly a decade and has worked at several spots around Harford County. At Independent, which won 10 categories in this year’s readers’ poll and received honorable mentions in another four, she’s found a place where she can combine her hospitality skills with her love of learning and educating.