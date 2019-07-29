Nominate Harford County’s best restaurants

Have thoughts on which restaurant in Harford County has the best seafood? The best pizza? The best chef? Nominate your favorites in Harford Magazine’s Best Restaurants contest.
Nominations will take place from 9 a.m. July 29 to 5 p.m. Aug. 9.
Voting will take place from 9 a.m. Aug. 25 to 5 p.m. Sept. 6.
Eligible nominees will appear on the voting ballot. Winners are determined by popular vote. Read the contest rules here.
Results will be published in the winter issue of Harford Magazine published on Nov. 17, 2019, and online at harfordmagazine.com.