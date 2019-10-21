Have thoughts on the best doctors in Harford County? The best gym? The best children’s activities? Nominate your favorites in Harford Magazine’s 2019 Best of Harford readers’ choice poll.
Nominations take place from 9 a.m. Oct. 21 to 5 p.m. Nov. 1.
Voting will take place from 9 a.m. Nov. 17 to 5 p.m. Dec. 13.
Eligible nominees will appear on the voting ballot. Winners are determined by popular vote. Read the contest rules here.
Results will be published in the spring issue of Harford Magazine and online at harfordmagazine.com.