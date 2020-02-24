Best of Harford County 2019

From the bustle of Bel Air to the Havre de Grace boardwalk to the rolling hills of farm country, Harford County is filled with passionate people and businesses striving to make the community a better place to live.
Here we celebrate local businesses, organizations and people that are the best at what they do.
A gym that’s also a gathering place. A dental practice that gives back to the community. A furniture shop that has something for almost everyone. These Harford players are at the top of their game — according to you, our readers.
Out & About
Annual festival/event
Winner: BBQ Bash
Honorable mentions:
Bel Air Festival for the Arts
St. Margaret Fall Festival
Harford County Farm Fair Inc.
Art studio/gallery
Winner: The Liriodendron Mansion
Honorable mentions:
Harford Artists Gallery
Made Me Mine
Charity/nonprofit
Winner: The Humane Society of Harford County
Honorable mentions:
Sexual Assault/Spouse Abuse Resource Center (SARC)
Tabitha’s House
Harford Family House
Kids activity
Winner: The Arena Club
2304 Churchville Rd., Bel Air. 410-734-7300. Thearenaclub.com
“No other club in the area offers quite the combination of fitness and fun that The Arena Club has,” said marketing director Angela Saccenti. The Club, which swept multiple categories in this year’s poll, is much more than your average gym. With aqua therapy pools, trampolines, waterslides and even a stage, concert lighting and a Jumbotron in the Sports Factory, the Club has lots to offer.
The Arena Club’s owners, Keith and Kathy Rawlings, are longtime Harford County residents. They’ve drawn on their own experiences as fitness-loving parents to create a space that offers local families what they really want, both in terms of equipment, classes and on the personnel side.
“I also think there is a sense of community that exists within our building,” said Saccenti. Members of all ages come to the Club for classes, to work out and for the camaraderie with one another and with the Club’s many longtime employees.
Honorable mentions:
Havre De Grace Art Show
Falling Star Parties LLC
Magic Edutainment
Museum
Winner: Steppingstone Farm Museum
Honorable mentions:
Havre De Grace Decoy Museum
Historical Society of Harford County
Havre de Grace Maritime Museum
Park/outdoor spot
Winner: Ma & Pa Heritage Trail
Honorable mentions:
Annie’s Playground
Rocks State Park
Millard Tydings Memorial Park
Private school
Winner: The John Carroll School
Honorable mentions:
St. Margaret School
Harford Day School
The Highlands School
Rainy-day activity
Winner: Horizon Cinemas Fallston
Honorable mentions:
Bel Air Library
Independent Brewing Company
Caprichos Books
Special events venue
Winner: Rockfield Manor
Honorable mentions:
Independent Brewing Company
The Liriodendron Mansion
Water’s Edge
Food & Drink
Beer, wine and/or liquor store
Winner: Ronnie’s Beverage Warehouse
Honorable mentions:
Independent Brewing Co.
Friendship Wine & Liquor
Bel Air Liquors
Caterer
Winner: Sunny Day Café
101 S. Main St., Bel Air. 410-877-9020. Sunnydaycafebelair.com
Ownership of Bel Air favorite, Sunny Day Café, changed last May, but longtime fans don’t need to worry: the most loved elements of the café, including the menu, aren’t going anywhere.
“The biggest change is the interior,” said co-owner Ilias “Louie” Vassilaras. “We brought in artists to do murals. But as far as food, it’s very minor changes. If it’s not broken, why fix it?”
On the catering side, Sunny Day is popular for its breakfast dishes, like French toast, eggs and home fries, but it is also popular as a lunchtime option for parties and offices. Across the menu, the café uses as many local ingredients as possible and is committed to great flavors and variety.
“The big thing is that we’re open to discussion about whatever food you want,” said Vassilaras. “We have a set menu but if you want something we don’t normally have, we can accommodate that.”
Honorable mentions:
Pairings Bistro
Liberatore’s Ristorante & Catering
One Eleven Main
Farmers market/stand
Winner: Bel Air Farmers Market
Honorable mentions:
Brad’s Farm Market
Wilson’s Farm Market
Harman’s Farm Market
Grocery store
Winner: Wegmans
Honorable mentions:
ShopRite
Aldi
Sprouts Farmers Market
Vineyard/winery
Winner: Fiore Winery & Distillery
Honorable mention:
Mount Felix Vineyard & Winery
Shopping
Antiques
Winner: The Painted Mill
Honorable mentions:
Belle Patri
JoRetro
Bahoukas Antique Mall & Beer MuZeum
Car dealership
Winner: Jones Junction
Honorable mentions:
Boyle Buick GMC
Thompson Automotive
Autowerkes
Clothing boutique
Winner: Urban Pearl Boutique
Honorable mentions:
Tiger Lily
Boutique 44
John’s Men’s Clothing
Consignment shop/resale shop
Winner: Belle Patri
3725 Federal Hill Rd., Jarrettsville. 410-692-5341. Bellepatri.com
Whether you’re an antiques aficionado, a design fiend on the hunt for a unique new piece, or decorating a first apartment on a shoestring budget, you’ll find something interesting for your home at Belle Patri, a Jarrettsville shop that’s helped local residents outfit their spaces for more than a dozen years.
“I think people like that we have mix of new and consignment. We’re getting new, unique and one-of-a-kind things and things at different price points,” said owner Jennifer Lane. The shop also offers complimentary decorating advice for store guests and has an in-home decorating consultancy.
The shop often partners with other local businesses to host “extracurricular activities” including painting classes, flower arranging and more. “We like to create a community environment,” said Lane.
Honorable mentions:
Kid to Kid
Uptown Cheapskate
Painted Daisy Consignment Boutique
Furniture store
Winner: Simply Grande
Honorable mentions:
Gavigan’s Furniture
Harford Home Furniture & Mattress (formerly Brass & Oak)
Gift shop
Winner: The Nest on Main
Honorable mentions:
Full Heart Soul~utions
Flavor Cupcakery & Bake Shop
Richardson’s Flowers and Gifts
Jeweler
Winner: Saxon’s Diamond Centers
Honorable mentions:
Julie Ellyn Designs
Home
Flooring and carpeting
Winner: Carpets By Denny Lee
Honorable mentions:
Top Notch Flooring America
Krause Renovations
Garden center/nursery
Winner: The Mill of Bel Air
424 N. Main St., Bel Air. 410-838-6111. Themillofbelair.com
Since 1886, The Mill of Bel Air has been an integral part of the Harford County community. To the casual observer, The Mill might look the same as it has for many of those years. But behind the scenes, a few things are different.
Thanks to new partnerships and initiatives at the company’s other locations, including its new Eastern Shore location The Mill of Kingstown and its southern Pennsylvania outpost, The Mill of Red Lion, The Mill’s Bel Air location has expanded capabilities.
“We benefit from the other locations and the expertise they have and that’s something we offer our customers,” said director of operations and communications, April Cooper.
The Mill team has more gardening know-how than ever before, thanks to a high-level horticulture expert who is based in Kingstown, but trains employees and helps answer questions across locations. Plus, the company’s capacity to germinate and package its own brand of vegetable seeds, which happens at the Pennsylvania location, means Bel Air customers have access to a line of seeds that is both successful and very affordable.
Honorable mentions:
The Home Depot
Richardson’s Flowers and Gifts
Greenspring Nursery Stone and Gifthouse
Home improvement contractor
Winner: B+M restorations
Honorable mentions:
Bel Air Construction Inc.
Carl’s Door Service Inc.
Lynch Design | Build
Homebuilder
Winner: Huskins Builders Inc.
Honorable mention:
Taylorbilt Homes Inc.
Housecleaning service
Winner: The Clean Castle LLC
Honorable mention :
Absolutely Clean
Interior designer/decorator
Winner: Simply Grande Home Furnishings & Simply Grande Interiors
Honorable mention:
Ryan Furniture
Landscaper
Winner: Lawnscape
Honorable mentions:
HillSide Lawn Service
JSM LawnCare Inc.
Forest Hill Landscaping
Plumber
Winner: PlumbCrazy
Honorable mentions:
Krause Plumbing
Wayne’s Quality Plumbing Services
Garrison Plumbing LLC
Recreation
Dance lessons
Winner: Supernova Dance Company
Honorable mentions:
The Rage Box
Dance Conservatory of Maryland
Bel Air Athletic Club
Golf course
Winner: Mountain Branch
Honorable mentions:
Bulle Rock Golf Course
Gym/fitness center
Winner: The Arena Club
Honorable mentions:
Bel Air Athletic Club
Spartan Sports and Fitness Center
Snap Fitness
Martial arts classes
Winner: U.S. Taekwondo Academy
Honorable mentions:
Method MMA
Bel Air Athletic Club
Tae Kwon Do Masters
Music lessons
Winner: Music Land
Honorable mentions:
Maryland Conservatory of Music
Bel Air Music Studios
Swim club
Winner: The Arena Club
Honorable mentions:
Bel Air Athletic Club
Fallston Swim and Tennis Club Inc.
Fountain Green Swim Club
Yoga classes
Winner: True Yoga
Honorable mentions:
Love Evolution Studio
Yoga Centric
The Arena Club
Health & Wellness
Alternate wellness center
Winner: Bel Air Athletic Club
Honorable mentions:
True Cycling Studio
Dr. Rob Reier-Integrative Care of Bel Air (previously Chiropractic Care of Bel Air)
Lavish Salon & Spa
Chiropracter
Winner: Premier Chiropractic
Honorable mentions:
Dr. Rob Reier-Integrative Care of Bel Air (previously Chiropractic Care of Bel Air)
Dr. Robert T. Poane, DC
Dr. William K. Blaker, DC
Day spa
Winner: Spa on The Boulevard
Honorable mentions:
Visage Salon
Advanced Aesthetics & Med Spa
Massage Envy- Bel Air
Dental practice
Winner: Laurel Bush Family Dentistry
2111 Laurel Bush Rd., Ste. E, Bel Air. 443-512-8703. Laurelbushfamilydentistry.com
Since its opening in 2001, Laurel Bush Family Dentistry has established itself as a top resource for general, cosmetic and pediatric dentistry and orthodontics.
“It’s always growing,” said practice owner and CEO Dr. Mary Teddy Wray, noting that the practice has added new practitioners over the past few years and continues to focus on excellence in dentistry.
In addition to providing high-quality dental care, she is a strong believer in giving back to the community. She sits on multiple boards and has won a variety of awards for her efforts both in and out of the practice.
Recently, she’s been involved in the Center for the Arts in Harford County and the Harford County Commission for Women. She’s also in the planning stages of a project with the United Way — a clinic that will gather dentists to make dentures for patients in need.
Honorable mentions:
Bel Air Orthodontics - Dr Stephen Godwin
Growing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry
Smile Partners of Bel Air and Havre de Grace
Eye care
Winner: Seidenberg Protzko Eye Associates
Honorable mentions:
Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins Medicine Bel Air
Advanced Eye Care
MyEyeDr.
OB/GYN
Winner: Susquehanna OB/GYN and Nurse Midwifery
Honorable mentions:
Capital Women’s Care — Bel Air
Women’s Care OB/GYN - Bel Air
Orthodontist
Winner: Dr. Stephen L. Godwin - Bel Air Orthodontics
Honorable mentions:
Laurel Bush Family Dentistry
Dr. Joseph LaPonzina, DDS
Smile Partners of Bel Air and Havre de Grace
Pediatric practice
Winner: Pediatric Partners
Honorable mentions:
Bright Oaks Pediatric Center LLC
Box Hill Pediatrics
Forest Hill Pediatrics LLC
Physical therapist
Winner: Agape Physical Therapy and Sports Rehabilitation
Honorable mentions:
Gold Medal Physical Therapy
MedStar NRH Rehabilitation Network
VIP PT
Primary care physician
Winner: Dr. Stephen G. Smaldore
Honorable mentions:
Winters Run Family Medical Center
Dr. Julie L. Tinney
Harford Primary Care at Box Hill
Therapist/counselor
Winner: Joel Lightfoot
Honorable mentions:
Sheppard Pratt Health System
The Center for Trauma, Stress, and Anxiety LLC
Harford Counseling
Urgent care
Winner: Patient First - Bel Air
Honorable mentions:
ExpressCare Urgent Care Center
MedStar PromptCare at Bel Air
Total Urgent Care
Personal services
Animal hospital
Winner: Chadwell Animal Hospital
Singer Square, 3004 Emmorton Rd., Abingdon. 443-512-8338. Chadwellanimalhospital.com
Chadwell Animal Hospital is a busy place. With a patient list including puppies, bald eagles, deer, and more, the veterinarians at Chadwell see a lot of variety – and they like it that way.
“It’s always something new every single day. We have no idea what’s going to come through,” said Dr. Ruby Schaupp, who owns the 17-year old practice with her husband, Dr. Keith Gold.
The practice’s seven veterinarians and staff pride themselves on flexibility, compassion and love for their jobs. “What we hear from clients is that we have a very compassionate staff and (they) are very helpful,” said Dr. Schaupp. “We try to accommodate our clients as much as possible. We’re very flexible as far as trying to work with people with their schedule or needs. It’s not cookie cutter medicine. And I think the doctors here, we really love what we do and I think it shows.”
Honorable mentions:
Hickory Veterinary Hospital
Bel Air Veterinary Hospital
Animal Emergency Hospital
Auto repair
Winner: Boyle Buick GMC
Honorable mentions:
Forest Hill Automotive
Tire Village
Hamilton Service Center
Bank/credit union
Winner: APGFCU
Honorable mentions:
Freedom Federal Credit Union
Harford Bank
Bank of America
Barbershop
Winner: Old Line Barbers
Honorable mentions:
Brian Bunce Barbers
Towne Barbers
Child care
Winner: The Arena Club
Honorable mentions:
Stonewall Day Care Center
Hickory Child Development Center
Trellis Lane KinderCare
Dry cleaner
Winner: ZIPS Dry Cleaners
Honorable mentions:
Kroh’s Cleaners
Amyclae Cleaners
Joy Cleaners
Financial adviser
Winner: The Kelly Group
Honorable mentions:
Harford Financial Group
Byron Knoble - Wells Fargo Advisors
Wells Fargo Advisors
Florist
Winner: Richardson’s Flowers and Gifts
Honorable mentions:
Petals 'n Posies
Ann’s Garden
Jonathan’s Weddings & Flowers
Hair salon
Winner: Jordan Thomas Salon & Spa
Spa on The Boulevard
NVS Salon & Spa
Visage Salon
Pet groomer
Winner: 4 Paws Spa and Training Center
Honorable mentions:
Best Friends Fur Ever
Home Sweet Home Dog Grooming
PetSmart
Real estate agent
Winner: Mary Jones, Berkshire Hathaway Penfed Realty (formerly with Keller Williams)
Honorable mentions:
Compass Home Group, Tim & Michele Langhauser
Steve Kuzma, Diana Realty
Cecil Hill Jr., Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
Tattoo parlor
Winner: Flesh Tattoo Company
Honorable mentions:
Instant History Tattoo & Art Gallery
Tattoo Tattoo Art Studio & Boutique LLC
Pinz and Needlez Tattoo
Travel agency
Winner: Travel Makers
Honorable mentions:
Hurley World Travel
Partners In Travel Inc.
Misty Kabernagel
Personalities
Clergyperson
Winner: Ben Cacharis, Mountain Christian Church
Msgr. Kevin T. Schenning, St. Margaret
Rev. Matthew DeFusco, St. Margaret School
Wade Haskins, Freedom Church, Bel Air
Elected official (in office in 2019)
Winner: Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler
45 S. Main St., Bel Air. 410-828-6600. Harfordsheriff.org
Sheriff Jeff Gahler is now in his 36th year of law enforcement and his fifth year as sheriff of Harford County. Even after all that time, his enthusiasm for the job hasn’t waned. “I love the profession, the men and women willing to come out and give so much back to the community,” he said.
Gahler isn’t the only honoree in his office. One of his deputies, Anthony DeMarino, was voted Best Police Officer and Deputy Robert Witt was a runner-up for the same honor. That his team would receive the honors isn’t a surprise to the sheriff.
“The vast majority of cards, notes, emails and comments on our social media are praising the men and women of this office,” he said. “I’m lucky to benefit by the professionalism of all 600-some of our employees. Sometimes our deputies amaze me —the size of their hearts and the lengths they go to on some situations.”
Honorable mentions:
Tony Giangiordano, county councilman
Barry Glassman, county executive
Jason Gallion, state senator
Personal trainer
Winner: Carolyn Riffel, Bel Air Athletic Club
Honorable mentions:
Tim Cain, The Arena Club
Heather Rockhill, Snap Fitness, Fallston
Eugenia Hawley, Bel Air Athletic Club
Police officer
Winner: Anthony DeMarino, Harford Sheriff’s Office
Honorable mentions:
James Farrell, Bel Air Police Department
Robert Witt, Harford Sheriff’s Office
Principal
Winner: Anna Shanahan, St. Margaret School
Honorable mentions:
Blaine Hawley, Red Pump Elementary School
Tom Durkin, The John Carroll School
Tom Smith, Youths Benefit Elementary School