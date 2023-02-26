Best of Harford County 2023

Need a plumber or a pediatrician? Looking to buy a house and need a real estate agent? What about a new tattoo?
The Best of Harford County can help with a little guidance from our readers. More than 114,000 votes were cast in this year’s readers’ poll, culling a list of the 83 top people to know, places to go and things to do.
Editor’s note: Winners and honorable mentions (listed alphabetically) were determined by popular vote. Readers were invited to nominate and vote online in October, November and December. The results are generated solely by readers’ votes. The Baltimore Sun does not take responsibility for the services offered or advertised by those listed.
Out & About
Annual festival/event
Winner: Bel Air Festival of the Arts
Honorable mentions:
BBQ Bash
Harford County Wine Festival
Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride Festival
Art studio/gallery
Winner: Amazing Glaze
Honorable mentions:
Board & Brush Creative Studio
The Liriodendron Mansion
Made Me Mine
Charity/nonprofit
Winner: The Humane Society of Harford County
Honorable mentions:
The EPICENTER
Harford Family House
Volun-Teen
Kids activity
Winner: Raise The Barre - Studio of Dance
Honorable mentions:
Annie’s Playground
The Playroom
Ripken Baseball
Museum: Jerusalem Mill
2813 Jerusalem Rd., Kingsville. 410-877-3560. jerusalemmill.org
Go back in time at the restored 18th and 19th century village, complete with a general store, smokehouse, blacksmith shop, springhouse and grist mill. Living history interpreters dressed in period garb recreate the times and what they were like for residents of the early Quaker settlement, established before the American Revolution. Here, men do leatherwork, women cook on open hearths, and visitors gape as they look back to the everyday lives of a bygone era.
“For many, history is ho-hum boring, just dates in a book, but we make it tangible,” said Betsy Keithley, president of Friends of Jerusalem Mill, which maintains the site. “We put history in a completely different light — and make it relevant.”
The venue also hosts summer concerts, jousting tournaments and seasonal festivals. This year, for the first time, children who explore the museum can do so wearing outer garments of the era — long hunting shirts for boys and vintage dresses for girls — hand-sewn by volunteers.
Honorable mentions:
Havre De Grace Decoy Museum
The Liriodendron Mansion
Steppingstone Farm Museum
Park/outdoor sport
Winner: Annie’s Playground
Honorable mentions:
Ladew Topiary Gardens
Millard Tydings Memorial Park
Rocks State Park
Private school
Winner: The John Carroll School
Honorable mentions:
Harford Christian School
The Highlands School
St. Margaret School
Rainy-day activity
Winner: Horizon Cinemas
Honorable mentions:
Harford County Public Library
Independent Brewing Company
The Playroom
Special events venue
Winner: Rockfield Manor
Honorable mentions:
The Liriodendron Mansion
Vandiver Inn
Vignon Manor Farm
Theater company
Winner: Tidewater Players
Honorable mentions:
Phoenix Festival Theater
Scottfield Theatre Company
Starlight Theatricals
Food & Drink
Beer, wine and/or liquor store
Winner: Bel Air Liquors
Honorable mentions:
Friendship Wine & Liquor
Rocks Liquors
Wine World Beer & Spirits
Caterer: Pairings Bistro
2105 Laurel Bush Rd., Suite 108, Bel Air. 410-569-5006. pairingsbistro.com
Catering has always been an integral piece of the Pairings Bistro business — so much so that owner Jon Kohler delayed the restaurant’s grand opening by a day to make space on the calendar for a catered event.
Back in 2009, when he first opened Pairings Bistro in Bel Air, the restaurant had room for just a couple dozen seats and was how “we could reach out to our guests in another way,” Kohler said. “It didn’t matter if we only had 25 seats — we were able to do these catering events, and because of that I think the catering over the past 14 years has really helped us be able to grow.”
The restaurant has since expanded, tripling its seating in 2012 and adding another 2,000 square feet last year, to make room for a local market, cafe and larger bar area.
The catering side is still going strong, too. Kohler and his staff specialize in cocktail parties and special events like birthdays and anniversaries, serving hors d’oeuvres like brioche sandwiches, cream of crab shooters and cheese and charcuterie boards. Pairings also recently added a food truck catering option for more casual fare, such as tacos, sliders and fries.
Pairings is known for its on-site dining, too: the restaurant was named Harford Magazine’s Best Restaurant in 2022. But Kohler said he’ll always have a soft spot for the catering business.
“In the restaurant you don’t know who’s coming in day-to-day,” he said, “but a catering event is planned. I like it because you know what to expect.”
Honorable mentions:
The Local
Maison Intimate Catering
Mission BBQ
Farmers market/stand
Winner: Bel Air Farmers’ Market
Honorable mentions:
Brad’s Farm Market
Broom’s Bloom Dairy
Havre de Grace Farmers’ Market
Grocery store
Winner: Wegmans
Honorable mentions:
ALDI
Redners Market
ShopRite
Place to buy seafood
Winner: Richard’s Fish & Crabs
Honorable mentions:
Conrad’s Crabs and Seafood Market- Bel Air, MD
The Crab Truck and Seafood Stop
Water Street Seafood
Vineyard/winery
Winner: Harford Vineyard & Winery
Honorable mention:
Fiore Winery & Distillery
Mount Felix Vineyard & Winery
The Vineyard Wine Bar
Shopping
Antiques
Winner: The Painted Mill
Honorable mentions:
Belle Patri
JoRetro
Seneca Cannery Antiques
Bridal shop
Winner: K&B Bridals
Honorable mention:
Edel’s Bridal Boutique
Car dealership
Winner: Jones Junction
Honorable mentions:
Boyle Buick GMC
Heritage Honda
Plaza Ford
Clothing boutique
Winner: Apricot Lane Boutique
Honorable mentions:
Bray & Em Boutique
Joseph’s Department Store
Consignment shop/resale shop
Winner: Belle Patri
Honorable mentions:
The Mannequin On Main, LLC
Olivia’s Shop Inc.
Tabitha’s House
Furniture store: Belle Patri
3725 Federal Hill Rd., Jarrettsville. 410-692-5341. bellepatri.com
From farmhouse style to modern and midcentury, Belle Patri does it all.
The Jarrettsville design store sells both new and consignment home décor, and lots of it. The 9,000-square-foot shop has hundreds of thousands of pieces in stock, spanning furniture to “little knickknacks,” says owner Jennifer Lane.
Lane started the business 15 years ago as a “fun way to have a creative outlet and do what I enjoy, which is decorating.”
Since then, it’s grown to include a second location in Columbia as well as a roster of services like furniture painting classes and design help. Lane has also pulled her family into the business: her husband takes care of tech for Belle Patri, her son runs deliveries and her daughter manages the Columbia store.
The past few years have been busy. The pandemic brought a renewed interest from customers in home décor, and Lane had plenty of consignment furniture in stock while other stores had monthslong waiting lists.
“As people have gone through the pandemic, they’re at home more,” Lane says. “They’re actually enjoying their homes and refreshing them.”
Honorable mentions:
Aberdeen ReStore
Farmhouse On Main
Jarrettsville Furniture
Gift shop
Winner: The Nest on Main
Honorable mentions:
Blue Heron Gifts & Boutique
Full Heart SouLutions
Log Cabin Candies
Jeweler
Winner: Saxon’s Diamond Centers
Honorable mentions:
Blue Heron Gifts & Boutique
F & L Jewelers Inc.
Moon & Sea Creations
Home
Electrician
Winner: JPS Electrical Services
Honorable mentions:
Benfield Electric Co Inc.
DeLuca Electric
Krause Companies
Flooring and carpeting
Winner: Bel Air Carpet
Honorable mentions:
Carpets By Denny Lee
Jason Brown Wood Floors
Top Notch Flooring America
Garden center/nursery
Winner: The Mill of Bel Air
Honorable mentions:
Brad’s Farm Market
Griers Nursery & Greenhouses
Kroh’s Nursery
Home improvement contractor
Winner: Tar Heel Construction Group LLC
Honorable mentions:
First Impressions Contracting
Mark Gaddis Home Repair LLC
TP Contractors - Steve Smith
Homebuilder
Winner: Bob Ward Trademark Homes
Honorable mentions:
Huskins Builders Inc.
Pinnacle Design Development - Craig Falanga
Ten Oaks Homes
Housecleaning service: The Clean Castle
888-666-3315. thecleancastle.com
How much do clients believe in these cleaners? Cancer patients on chemotherapy trust them to clean their homes. For 10 years, owner Edy Stec and her staff at The Clean Castle have swept, mopped and scoured local residences, from one-bedroom apartments to 12,000-square-foot estates. Now, they’ve begun spiffing up businesses, too.
“A lot of people are overwhelmed; I know how it is,” said Stec, 39, who is married, with two kids and two dogs. “Creating clean environments is my true heart; it is something I love.”
A Polish immigrant, Stec started the business when her husband, a police officer, was injured at work. Now she has a staff of eight and 150 regular clients, a number of whom have been with her from the start.
“For some, a clean house is a new beginning,” Stec said. “A clean house is important for our physical and mental health.”
Honorable mentions:
Albee Clean
Duraclean Services, LLC
Kelsi’s Cleaning Services
Interior designer/decorator
Winner: Heather Krout, Home with Heather
Honorable mentions:
Farmhouse On Main
Jennifer Lane, Belle Patri
Simply Grande Home Furnishings & Simply Grande Interiors
Landscaper
Winner: Lawnscape, Inc.
Honorable mentions:
HillSide Lawn Service
Lazo Landscaping
Randall’s Lawn Care & Landscaping
Mortgage company
Winner: Har-co Credit Union
Honorable mentions:
APG Federal Credit Union
First Home Mortgage
Harford Bank
Plumber
Winner: PlumbCrazy
Honorable mentions:
Anytime Plumbing Inc.
Cobra Plumbing Services Inc.
Harford Plumbing & Heating
Roofing
Winner: Tar Heel Construction Group LLC
Honorable mentions:
Polk Contracting, Inc.
Premier Roofing LLC.
TSW Roofing Solutions Inc.
Waste/recycling company
Winner: Bartenfelder Sanitation Services
Honorable mentions:
Chesapeak Shredding
GFL Environmental
Harford County Trash Services
Recreation
Dance lessons
Winner: Raise The Barre - Studio of Dance
Honorable mentions:
Dance Conservatory of Maryland
The John Carroll Ballet Academy
Supernova Dance Company
Golf course
Winner: Geneva Farm Golf Course
Honorable mentions:
Bulle Rock Golf Course
Maryland Golf & Country Clubs
Mountain Branch
Gym/fitness center: GameChanger Fitness
728 Baltimore Pike #111, Bel Air. 443-265-2377. gamechangerfit.com
If ever a gym can be called cozy, this is it. A one-room studio, the 5-year-old fitness center draws raves from its clients, who relish the small workout classes (6 to 8 people) and the one-on-one training that is sometimes lacking in larger venues.
“We’re the ‘Cheers’ of training centers, a place where everybody knows your name,” owner Cory Bielatowicz said. Absent are the treadmills and stationary bikes common in other gyms. Here, members exercise solely with free weights which, during the pandemic, they could borrow so they could lift at home.
“We treat people like family,” Bielatowicz said. Occasional happy hours (wine and cheese) break the routine. This winter, GameChanger staged a Fat Loss Challenge for members, with a $1,000 grand prize. From time to time, Bielatowicz schedules field trips to the supermarket, where his charges shop for nutritious foods.
“If you go to the grocery store one day and there’s no ground turkey, it’s our fault,” he said.
Honorable mentions:
Alpha Athletics Cheer
The Arena Club
Bel Air Athletic Club
Martial arts classes
Winner: U.S. Taekwondo Academy
Honorable mention:
ATA Martial Arts
Empire Dojo
Music lessons
Winner: Music Land
Honorable mention:
Do-Re-Wee Music Academy
Lashelle Bray
Music & Arts
Swim club
Winner: The Arena Club
Honorable mentions:
The Fallston Club
Fountain Green Swim Club
Rock Spring Swim Club Inc.
Yoga classes
Winner: Yoga Centric
Honorable mentions:
The Arena Club
Love Evolution Studio
True Yoga
Health & Wellness
Addiction counseling
Winner: Klein Family Harford Crisis Center
Honorable mentions:
Ashley Addiction Treatment
Katie Badders
Bel Air Recovery Center
Alternative wellness center
Winner: Salt Works Spa
Honorable mentions:
Be.Well. Bellezza Wellness
Namaste My Day
Serenity salt spa
Audiologist
Winner: Bay Area Audiology
Honorable mention:
Dr. Katherine V. Day, MD
Harmony Hearing & Audiology (Festival at Bel Air)
Hearing Associates Inc.
Chiropractor
Winner: Optimal Spine Chiropractic
Honorable mentions:
Robert Poane, Dr. Poane’s Chiropractic Office
Robert J. Reier, Integrative Care of Bel Air
Susquehanna Spine & Rehab
Day spa
Winner: Salt Works Spa
Honorable mentions:
Jordan Thomas Salon & Spa
Serenity Salt Spa
Spa on The Boulevard
Dental practice: Laurel Bush Family Dentistry
2111 Laurel Bush Rd., Bel Air, 443-512-8703. laurelbushfamilydentistry.com
Since its opening in 2001, Laurel Bush Family Dentistry has established itself as a top resource for general, cosmetic and pediatric dentistry and orthodontics. The company has been nominated Harford’s best dental practice for five years.
“We are thrilled to be named number one again,” said practice owner and CEO Dr. Mary Teddy Wray. “We are grateful to our patients. We really stand out by giving good dentistry to our patients, and we have great professionals using up-to-date technology.”
Although the practice has had great success with their current methods, they are still looking for ways to improve as dentistry evolves, Wray said. One of the latest updates to the practice is the addition of botox and dermal fillers to meet the growing demands, Wray said.
“Dentistry is always changing, and we try to stay on top of all the changes,” Wray said. “If there’s anything new out there, we will try to use that to help our patients.”
Honorable mentions:
Bel Air Smile Partners
Growing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry
Smith & Co. Dental Practitioners
Dispensary
Winner: Enlightened Dispensary - Abingdon
Honorable mention:
Four Green Fields, LLC
RISE Medical Marijuana Dispensary, Joppa
True Wellness, Aberdeen
Eye care
Winner: Seidenberg Protzko Eye Associates
Honorable mentions:
Katzen Eye Group
MyEyeDr.
Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins Medicine
Medispa
Winner: Seidenberg Protzko Eye Associates
Honorable mentions:
Chesapeake Skin Solutions
Lavish Salon & Spa
Serenity Salt Spa
OB/GYN
Winner: Susquehanna OB/GYN and Nurse Midwifery
Honorable mentions:
Capital Women’s Care
MedStar Health: Women’s Health at Bel Air
Upper Chesapeake Women’s Care
Orthodontist
Winner: Bel Air Orthodontics
Honorable mentions:
Bel Air Smile Partners
Drs. Isaacs, Nawy, Stern & Isaacs Orthodontics
Dr. Joseph Laponzina, DDS
Orthopedic
Winner: Towson Orthopaedic Associates
Honorable mentions:
Dr. Sean Curtin, MedStar Union Memorial Orthopedics
MedStar Health: Orthopedics and Sports Medicine at Bel Air
Dr. Raj Yalamanchili
Pediatric dentist
Winner: Growing Smiles
Honorable mentions:
Bel Air Pediatric Dentistry
Fallston Dental Care
Dr. James Schall General Dentistry
Pediatric practice
Winner: Bright Oaks Pediatric Center
Honorable mentions:
MedStar Health: Pediatrics at Bel Air Medical Campus
Pediatric Partners
Towson Pediatrics - Fallston
Pharmacy
Winner: CVS Pharmacy
Honorable mentions:
Jarrettsville Pharmacy
ShopRite
Walgreens
Physical therapist
Winner: Agape Physical Therapy and Sports Rehabilitation
Honorable mentions:
FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Centers Forest Hill
Mc Laughlin Physical Therapy
VIP PT
Speech therapist
Winner: Brain Builders Speech and Language Services LLC
Honorable mention:
Graceful Speech-Language Therapy
Phoenix Speech Therapy (Maryland)
Lauren Walden, Walden Speech Therapy
Urgent care
Winner: Patient First Primary and Urgent Care
Honorable mentions:
ExpressCare Urgent Care Center
MedStar Health: Urgent Care at Bel Air
University of Maryland Urgent Care
Personal services
Accountant
Winner: DiNatale Accounting & Tax Services, LLC
Honorable mentions:
Bishop & Adkins, PA
Frank Hajek & Associates
Weyrich Cronin & Sorra
Animal hospital
Winner: Chadwell Animal Hospital
Honorable mentions:
Fallston Veterinary Clinic
Greenbrier Veterinary Clinic
Jarrettsville Veterinary Center
Auto repair
Winner: Forest Hill Automotive
Honorable mentions:
Bedell Automotive
Del Haven Services Station
Jones Junction
Bank/credit union
Winner: Har-co Credit Union
Honorable mentions:
APG Federal Credit Union
Freedom Federal Credit Union
Harford Bank
Barbershop
Winner: Old Line Barbers
Honorable mentions:
Axels Barbershop
Box Hill Barbers
Towne Barbers
Child care
Winner: Fallston Child Care Center
Honorable mentions:
The Arena Club
Feldman Family Daycare
HJC Early Learning Center
Doggie day care: Best Friends Fur Ever
1009 Philadelphia Rd., Joppa. 410-671-7529. joppa@bestfriendsfurever.com
Small wonder some dogs balk at leaving here. Where else can a pup pad about on heated floors, enjoy an impromptu massage or take a summertime swim in a bone-shaped pool? The “resort-style” day care pampers 3-pound teacup poodles and 200-pound St. Bernards. It coddles 8-week-old puppies and 21-year-old seniors.
“We love your dogs for a lifetime,” said Kelly Cullum, owner of Best Friends Fur Ever, a mainstay in Joppa for 18 years, with another site in Cockeysville. Its 8,500 clients include those with special-needs: dogs that are blind, deaf and need wheelchairs to get around. Come playtime, dogs are separated by size and temperament. During naps, soothing music is piped into rest areas.
“We challenge dogs both physically and mentally,” said Cullum, 62, of Bel Air. Food puzzles test their mettle, while staffers read stories to pets who may be inclined to perk up their ears.
And when owners come to pick them up?
“We feel a sense of pride when a dog pulls at its leash and wants to come back in.”
Honorable mentions:
Jarrettsville Veterinary Center
Whittington Pet Sitting
Your Pet Au Pair
Dry cleaner
Winner: ZIPS Cleaners
Honorable mentions:
Organic Dry Cleaners
Stella’s Cleaners
Sue’s Alterations
Financial adviser
Winner: Harford Financial Group
Honorable mentions:
Akers Financial Group
The Kelly Group
Ryan Townsley, CFP - Town Capital
Florist
Winner: Richardson’s Florist, Gifts & Flower Delivery
Honorable mentions:
Heartfelt Florist (previously Flowers by Lucy)
Petals ‘n Posies at Jonathans
Washday Floral
Hair salon
Winner: Jordan Thomas Salon & Spa
Honorable mentions:
Bella Vita Salon
Charm Studio
NVS Salon & Spa
Pet groomer
Winner: Home Sweet Home Dog Grooming
Honorable mentions:
4 Paws Spa and Training Center
Canine Couture
To Wag For
Real estate agent
Winner: Dan Mcghee, Homeowners Real Estate
Honorable mentions:
Denise Garono Lancelotta, Coldwell Banker Realty
Melody Malczewski, Garceau Realty
Amy Shertzer, American Premier Realty
Senior care
Winner: SYNERGY HomeCare
Honorable mentions:
Forest Hill Heights: Assisted Living & Memory Care In Bel Air
Jacobs Well
Katherine’s Keepers
Tattoo parlor
Winner: Flesh Tattoo Company
Honorable mentions:
Dark Arts Tattoo Studio
Instant History Tattoo & Art Gallery
Legacy Tattoo And Art Gallery
Travel agency
Winner: Marvelous Mouse Travels - Brenda Tackett
Honorable mentions:
Travel Makers
Travelworks International, LLC
Veterinarian
Winner: Homeward Bound Veterinary Services
Honorable mentions:
Dr. Keith Gold, Chadwell Animal Hospital
Greenbrier Veterinary Clinic
Hickory Veterinary Hospital
Personalities
Activist
Winner: Wini Roche
Honorable mentions:
Bill Martin
Aimee O’Neil
Linda Willams Addiction Connections Resource
Clergyperson: The Rev. Norman Obenshain, Havre de Grace United Methodist Church
101 S Union Ave, Havre De Grace, 410-939-2464; hdgumc.org
The Rev. Norman Obenshain, a 65-year-old Cecil County native living in Havre de Grace, graduated from the University of Maryland School of Business and Wesley Theological Seminary. He has served for a combined 30 years in ministry throughout the Maryland area.
Obenshain has work for the church to open its doors to the modern generation. He leads a Reconciling Congregation (affirming of LGBTQ+ persons) and maintain on-line worship that was begun when the COVID pandemic first began.
He also engages his church in the community, serving the Susquehanna Ministerium, Grace Place Food Ministry, the Harford Branch of the NAACP, the Abrahamic Alliance of Harford County, Harford Hope for the Homeless Alliance, Welcome One Shelter, Harford Family House, Anna’s House, Habitat for Humanity, Homecoming Project, Extreme Family Outreach and other local civic and government agencies.
“I strive to serve God in Christ by serving the people of my congregation and the community,” Obenshain said. “The bottom line is showing people, whether in grief, seeking to get married, celebrating the joys of birth, in need or in whatever life circumstance they are, the love of God made known in Jesus Christ. This means listening to their story and reflecting for them where God has been at work in their life.”
Honorable mentions:
Pastor Ben Cacharias, Mountain Christian Church
Msgr. Kevin Schenning, St. Margaret
Rabbi Kushi Schusterman, Harford Chabad
Elected official in office in 2022
Winner: Tony Giangiordano, County Council
Honorable mentions:
Casi Boyer, Havre de Grace City Council
Jeffrey Gahler, Harford County Sheriff
Jim Ringsaker
Personal trainer
Winner: Cory Bielatowicz, GameChanger Fitness
Honorable mentions:
Gina Hormes
Wendy O’Bryant, The Arena Club
Joey Powell, F1
Police officer
Winner: Sgt. Dan Petz, Havre de Grace Police Dept.
Honorable mentions:
Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler
Charles Moore, Bel Air PF
Teresa Walter, City of Havre de Grace Police Chief
Principal
Winner: Anna Shanahan, St. Margaret School
Honorable mentions:
Heather Skopak, Bel Air Elementary
Brad Spence, Havre de Grace High
Mark Warfield, Meadowvale Elementary