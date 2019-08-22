With a pool and grocery store, Bar Harbor RV Park & Marina in Abingdon isn’t just a campground

The Schaefer family has owned and managed the 8-acre peninsula property, which is open year-round, since 1963. And on any given day, members of the family will be working various tasks there — from tending to the garden by the pool to handling kayak, canoe and paddleboard rentals. The business has survived expansions, new business models, additions to the property and changes in gas prices. Through all the changes during the past half-century, the family says that working together has been one of the biggest keys to their success.