With soccer, basketball, pickleball and a ninja course, Airbound Sports & Entertainment is ‘full of fun’

Ruby Snow makes her way across the bars on the Ninja Warrior course as, Giuseppe Ercole, left, his brother, Luca and JaMarcus Coates, right, all watch. Airbound Sports and Entertainment, a new sports venue with an Ultimate Ninja Warrior course and a camp for kids in Forest Hill. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

On a Thursday morning in July, JaMarcus Coates, 10, bounced off four-angled yellow platforms onto a rectangular swing.

“The last part’s hard,” he said, referring to the suspended net cargo bags, which he clung onto before falling into the foam-filled pit below.

At Airbound Sports & Entertainment, the ninja course — a colorful obstacle arena — is a huge draw for kids, according to Judy Gee, who opened the Forest Hill sports facility in the spring. Tony Ashley, who works as a camp counselor at Airbound, called it the main attraction.

“Some of the kids, they just go running off the deck and dive into the pit,” Ashley, 58, said. “If you get older kids, they like to try the challenge” of successfully completing the course.

But Airbound isn’t only for youngsters.

“It doesn’t matter if your child is three, or you’re 30 years old,” said Ashley, who also coaches football at St. Vincent Pallotti High School, in Laurel.

Airbound Sports and Entertainment, a new sports venue with an Ultimate Ninja Warrior course and a camp for kids. It was opened in the spring of this year by Judith "Judy" Gee in Forest Hill. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

Gee said she designed the indoor facility for people of all ages to have fun. In addition to the ninja course, there’s a soccer field; a basketball court that doubles as a surface for pickleball; inflatable bouncy houses; and bubble balls where kids can strap themselves inside, roll around and crash into one another.

Gee, a Georgetown University alumna, formerly worked as the director of a now-closed White Marsh trampoline facility, which inspired her to start her own business.

“I always wanted to be an entrepreneur,” Gee, 61, said. “It was scary at first … trying to go out on your own” — but the Forest Hill community has welcomed her and Airbound, she added.

Gee based parts of the ninja course, like the climbing ropes that dangle into the pit, on her boot camp experience in the Army; starting in the late 1980′s, she served four years active duty and four years reserve. Gee later worked as a deputy in Suffolk, Virginia and attended police academies in Washington, D.C. and Prince George’s County.

Coates, her godson, also gave her feedback as she was designing Airbound.

“If he got bored with something really fast, I just wouldn’t continue with that idea,” she said. “We’d come up with something else.”

Airbound, which she officially launched in May, is open in the summer every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and in the winter from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., every day except Tuesdays. One hour of play is $11.95.

The day camp is $215.25 per week or $60 for a single day and $30 for a half day.

During the camp, kids play soccer, basketball and dodge ball, test their strength and agility on the ninja course and have time for arts and crafts, Ashley said.

Luca Ercole, 8. left and JaMarcus Coates, 10, play with the bubble balls at the Airbound Sports and Entertainment, a new sports venue in Forest Hill. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

“When they leave, they’re tired, but they don’t want to go home,” he said.

It’s a place where friendships are forged, as children bounce and dribble and climb.

“All of the kids, they can come in as strangers, but during the time that they’re there, they all start playing together,” Gee said. “It’s full of fun.”

Airbound Sports & Entertainment

8 Newport Drive, Forest Hill. 443-371-6194. airboundsports.com