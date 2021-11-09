xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Trim the Christmas tree in Harford County | PHOTOS

Gary Thomas, owner of Winterfarm in Jarrettsville, looks over rows of Christmas trees as he prepares for the upcoming holiday season.
(Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Trim the Christmas tree in Harford County | PHOTOS

Nov 09, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
Winterfarm is one of about a half-dozen cut-your-own Christmas tree farms in Harford County gearing up to provide firs and blue spruce during a year that industry experts predict an unusually heavy demand for live trees.
Gary Thomas
Gary Thomas, owner of Winterfarm in Jarrettsville, looks to trim a Fraser fir tree as he prepares for the upcoming holiday season.
Gary Thomas, owner of Winterfarm in Jarrettsville, looks to trim a Fraser fir tree as he prepares for the upcoming holiday season. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)
Winterfarm Christmas trees
Rows of Fraser firs pattern the landscape at Winterfarm in Jarrettsville before the upcoming holiday season.
Rows of Fraser firs pattern the landscape at Winterfarm in Jarrettsville before the upcoming holiday season. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)
Gary Thomas
Gary Thomas, owner of Winterfarm in Jarrettsville, works on shaping a Fraser fir tree as he prepares for the upcoming holiday season.
Gary Thomas, owner of Winterfarm in Jarrettsville, works on shaping a Fraser fir tree as he prepares for the upcoming holiday season. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)
Winterfarm
Almost 60 acres of Christmas trees in various stages of growth pattern the landscape at Winterfarm in Jarrettsville before the upcoming holiday season.
Almost 60 acres of Christmas trees in various stages of growth pattern the landscape at Winterfarm in Jarrettsville before the upcoming holiday season. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)
Winterfarm Christmas trees
The Cocoa Stop offers a break from the winter chill when looking for Christmas trees at Winterfarm in Jarrettsville.
The Cocoa Stop offers a break from the winter chill when looking for Christmas trees at Winterfarm in Jarrettsville. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)
Gary Thomas
Gary Thomas, owner of Winterfarm in Jarrettsville, works on a Fraser fir tree as he prepares for the upcoming holiday season.
Gary Thomas, owner of Winterfarm in Jarrettsville, works on a Fraser fir tree as he prepares for the upcoming holiday season. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)
Gary Thomas
Gary Thomas, owner of Winterfarm in Jarrettsville, looks over rows of Christmas trees as he prepares for the upcoming holiday season.
Gary Thomas, owner of Winterfarm in Jarrettsville, looks over rows of Christmas trees as he prepares for the upcoming holiday season. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)
Gary Thomas
Gary Thomas, owner of Winterfarm in Jarrettsville, looks to trim a Fraser fir tree as he prepares for the upcoming holiday season.
Gary Thomas, owner of Winterfarm in Jarrettsville, looks to trim a Fraser fir tree as he prepares for the upcoming holiday season. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)
Winterfarm Christmas trees
A Christmas train garden will once again be on display this holiday season at Winterfarm in Jarrettsville.
A Christmas train garden will once again be on display this holiday season at Winterfarm in Jarrettsville. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement