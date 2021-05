You’ve exhausted the board games, movies and the backyard swing set. Now summer is here, vaccinations are on the rise and the pandemic appears to be winding down. Warm weather and long days beckon adventure. Here are 15 places to get out and explore with the kids around Harford County. Note: Please check current COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and check business websites or call ahead for safe practices while making plans.