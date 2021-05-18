Advertisement Advertisement Harford Magazine Harford Maryland Growing at The Grove in Harford | PHOTOS May 18, 2021 at 10:05 AM What can you do at The Grove in Street? Eat, drink, listen to music and shop at agribusinesses. But more is planned. Next Gallery PHOTOS Meet the working dogs of Harford County | PHOTOS Advertisement Harford Magazine Harford Backyard chickens in Harford | PHOTOS Flocks of backyard chickens spike in popularity in Maryland thanks to pandemic, fewer restrictions 21m 15 places to take the kids in Harford County | PHOTOS From Harford turkey farm to your table | PHOTOS One of the family at Savona deli in Harford | PHOTOS Sensory room at Harford Public Library | PHOTOS Aerial yoga for kids | PHOTOS Lots of skin in the game| PHOTOS Wedding planner creates memories | PHOTOS Advertisement