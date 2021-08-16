(Kenneth K. Lam) Harford Magazine Harford Maryland 6 must-try food trucks in Harford County | PHOTOS Aug 16, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement If you’re craving a solid meal on the go, check out these Harford County food trucks. From barbecue to crab cakes, there’s plenty of incredible food on wheels to pick up. Here’s a list to navigate the choices for grabbing a quick bite. Don's Dogs Pick up a hot dog with a twist at this specialty food truck. Don’s Dogs offers unique flavor combinations for burgers and sausages, including the doggy paddle (topping it off with creamy crab dip) and the Carolina (adding a layer of pulled pork). For sides, Don’s serves several types of tater tots. Old Bay tots is, of course, a Maryland favorite. See Facebook page for schedule. 443-528-7238. facebook.com/donsdogcart (Kenneth K. Lam) 410 Empanadas It’s hard to miss the bright orange trailer home to 410 Empanadas, which stops in Harford, Baltimore and Cecil counties. The truck specializes in the popular South American dish and serves both classic Peruvian flavors and unique fusions including pepperoni pizza and pickle cheeseburger empanadas. Try out the empanada of the day paired with a homemade sauce to keep things fresh. Follow them on Instagram or Facebook (@410empanadas) for locations. 757-513-2295. 410empanadas.com (410 Empanadas) Pit n Pinchers Get your barbecue and crab fix all in one go at Pit n Pinchers. The vendor makes comfort food magic with the Maryland specialty pit beef sandwiches paired with hand-cut fries. The family-owned truck also serves baked beans loaded with bacon and mouthwatering crab pretzels. Open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays at 2206 Conowingo Road, Bel Air. See website for other locations. 410-459-9418. pitnpinchers.com (Pit n Pinchers) Laughing Crab Catering Enjoy award-winning crab cakes and seafood in Havre de Grace. Laughing Crab Catering serves a variety of seafood, including alligator sandwiches, stuffed rockfish and popcorn shrimp. The truck also travels up and down the East Coast for events delivering its Chesapeake Bay delicacies. But the mobile eatery returns home every few months for downtown Havre de Grace events. See website for locations. 410-459-6463. laughingcrabcatering.com (Eat Like a Greek) Eat Like a Greek Treat yourself to Mediterranean food on the go at Eat Like a Greek. Their specialties include gyros, falafel and juicy grilled lamb chops. Save room for dessert with the vendor’s savory spanakopita and baklava pastries. The truck frequents Independent Brewing Co. and Havre de Grace First Fridays on weekends. Open weekdays at Aberdeen Proving Ground. Check website for weekend locations. 410-776-4647. eatlikeagreekmd.com (Eat Like a Greek) Vagabond Sandwich Co. In addition to its stand-alone shop in Bel Air, Vagabond Sandwich Co. sends out its subs on wheels at events across Harford County. The shorter food truck menu features handheld classics including the Cubano sandwich, crab Cheddar grilled cheese and mobtown angus burger. Add jumbo lump crab dip to anything for $5. See website for locations. 410-838-1263. vagabondsandwichcompany.com (Kenneth Lewis) Advertisement