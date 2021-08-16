6 must-try food trucks in Harford County | PHOTOS

It’s hard to miss the bright orange trailer home to 410 Empanadas, which stops in Harford, Baltimore and Cecil counties. The truck specializes in the popular South American dish and serves both classic Peruvian flavors and unique fusions including pepperoni pizza and pickle cheeseburger empanadas. Try out the empanada of the day paired with a homemade sauce to keep things fresh. Follow them on Instagram or Facebook (@410empanadas) for locations. 757-513-2295. 410empanadas.com (410 Empanadas)