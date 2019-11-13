Advertisement Advertisement Harford Magazine Harford Maryland John's Men's Clothing | PHOTOS Nov 13, 2019 | 1:02 PM John’s Men’s Clothing is run by a mother-daughter team in Bel Air. Next Gallery PHOTOS A breed apart: Waterfowl hunters form tight bonds with their dogs | PHOTOS Advertisement Harford Magazine Harford Magazine Book sculpture artist Jodi Harvey Artist gives stories new life as she turns them into art pieces More than meets the eye at 510 Johnnys | PHOTOS Primitive Beginnings Seasons 52 Fresh finds at Howard County farmers markets Bar Harbor RV Park & Marina Conrad's Seafood Apple picking in Harford County Advertisement