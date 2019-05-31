Give local: A holiday gift guide of Harford County finds
Let’s face it: picking the perfect holiday gift can be a chore. But Harford County has options that could be pitch-perfect for your recipient. Does your loved one have a sweet tooth? Local shops a gift for them. Is he a fashionable gent? We’ve got him covered. Have someone who likes to drink in style? We have that, too. This curated group of gifts will earn you praise and gratitude this holiday season.
John-John Williams IV
