Barbara Siewicki of Walnut Valley Farm of Whiteford, Md., waits to assist customers during the Bel Air Farmer's Market in Bel Air, Md.

Strawberries from Brad's Produce of Churchville, Md., following the Bel Air Farmer's Market in Bel Air, Md.

The Bel Air Farmer's Market connects residents with local farmers, many of whom are embracing sustainable agriculture, a combination of organic and conventional practices. The Bel Air Farmer's Market opens every Saturday, April through November, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.