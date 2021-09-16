xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Greenville Drive | PHOTOS

Aberdeen's Adam Hall, left, comes up late in a tag attempt as Greenville's Tyler Dearden successfully advances to second base on a wild pitch in the 3rd inning during an IronBirds home game at Ripken Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Greenville Drive | PHOTOS

By
Sep 16, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
Aberdeen IronBirdsand Greenville Drive during a minor league baseball game at Ripken Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
(Brian Krista)
Aberdeen IronBirds
Aberdeen's Adam Hall, left, comes up late in a tag attempt as Greenville's Tyler Dearden successfully advances to second base on a wild pitch in the 3rd inning during an IronBirds home game at Ripken Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Aberdeen's Adam Hall, left, comes up late in a tag attempt as Greenville's Tyler Dearden successfully advances to second base on a wild pitch in the 3rd inning during an IronBirds home game at Ripken Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Aberdeen IronBirds
Aberdeen center fielder Mason Janvrin collides with the outfield wall in an unsuccessful attempt to run down a fly ball hit by a Greenville batter in the 5th inning during an IronBirds home game at Ripken Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Aberdeen center fielder Mason Janvrin collides with the outfield wall in an unsuccessful attempt to run down a fly ball hit by a Greenville batter in the 5th inning during an IronBirds home game at Ripken Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Aberdeen IronBirds
Aberdeen's Luis Perez lunges in an attempt to tag out Greenville's Stephen Scott (23) on his way to first base during an IronBirds home game at Ripken Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The ball was called foul on the play.
Aberdeen's Luis Perez lunges in an attempt to tag out Greenville's Stephen Scott (23) on his way to first base during an IronBirds home game at Ripken Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The ball was called foul on the play. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Aberdeen IronBirds
Aberdeen second baseman Adam Hall hurdles over Greenville runner Stephen Scott after firing to first to complete a double play in the 6th inning during an IronBirds home game at Ripken Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Aberdeen second baseman Adam Hall hurdles over Greenville runner Stephen Scott after firing to first to complete a double play in the 6th inning during an IronBirds home game at Ripken Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Aberdeen IronBirds
Greenville's Tyler Esplin touches home behind Aberdeen catcher Ryne Ogren, scoring the third run of a 2nd inning rally, during an IronBirds home game at Ripken Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Greenville's Tyler Esplin touches home behind Aberdeen catcher Ryne Ogren, scoring the third run of a 2nd inning rally, during an IronBirds home game at Ripken Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Aberdeen IronBirds
Aberdeen's Mason Janvrin connects with a pitch from a Greenville pitcher during an IronBirds home game at Ripken Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Aberdeen's Mason Janvrin connects with a pitch from a Greenville pitcher during an IronBirds home game at Ripken Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Aberdeen IronBirds
Aberdeen starting pitcher Conner Loeprich delivers to a Greenville batter in the 1st inning during an IronBirds home game at Ripken Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Aberdeen starting pitcher Conner Loeprich delivers to a Greenville batter in the 1st inning during an IronBirds home game at Ripken Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Aberdeen IronBirds
Aberdeen batter Jean Carmona reacts to being called out on strikes against Greenville during an IronBirds home game at Ripken Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Aberdeen batter Jean Carmona reacts to being called out on strikes against Greenville during an IronBirds home game at Ripken Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Aberdeen IronBirds
Aberdeen's Cristopher Cespedes rounds first on his way to a 1st inngin double against Greenville during an IronBirds home game at Ripken Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Aberdeen's Cristopher Cespedes rounds first on his way to a 1st inngin double against Greenville during an IronBirds home game at Ripken Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement