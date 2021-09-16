(Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Harford Maryland Aberdeen Ironbirds vs Greenville Drive | PHOTOS By Brian Krista Sep 16, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement Aberdeen IronBirdsand Greenville Drive during a minor league baseball game at Ripken Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista) Aberdeen IronBirds Aberdeen's Adam Hall, left, comes up late in a tag attempt as Greenville's Tyler Dearden successfully advances to second base on a wild pitch in the 3rd inning during an IronBirds home game at Ripken Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen IronBirds Aberdeen center fielder Mason Janvrin collides with the outfield wall in an unsuccessful attempt to run down a fly ball hit by a Greenville batter in the 5th inning during an IronBirds home game at Ripken Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen IronBirds Aberdeen's Luis Perez lunges in an attempt to tag out Greenville's Stephen Scott (23) on his way to first base during an IronBirds home game at Ripken Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The ball was called foul on the play. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen IronBirds Aberdeen second baseman Adam Hall hurdles over Greenville runner Stephen Scott after firing to first to complete a double play in the 6th inning during an IronBirds home game at Ripken Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen IronBirds Greenville's Tyler Esplin touches home behind Aberdeen catcher Ryne Ogren, scoring the third run of a 2nd inning rally, during an IronBirds home game at Ripken Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen IronBirds Aberdeen's Mason Janvrin connects with a pitch from a Greenville pitcher during an IronBirds home game at Ripken Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen IronBirds Aberdeen starting pitcher Conner Loeprich delivers to a Greenville batter in the 1st inning during an IronBirds home game at Ripken Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen IronBirds Aberdeen batter Jean Carmona reacts to being called out on strikes against Greenville during an IronBirds home game at Ripken Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Aberdeen IronBirds Aberdeen's Cristopher Cespedes rounds first on his way to a 1st inngin double against Greenville during an IronBirds home game at Ripken Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media) Advertisement