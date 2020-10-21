Advertisement Advertisement Harford Maryland Domestic Violence Silhouettes By Brian Krista Oct 21, 2020 at 1:36 PM Silhouette cutouts representing victims of domestic violence are displayed outside Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Harford County for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. (Brian Krista) Next Gallery PHOTOS Harford County Health Dept. Mask Advertisement Harford Harford Highview Celebration of Life Celebration of Life Musical Tribute at Highview Memorial Gardens in Fallston on Saturday, Oct. 17. By Brian Krista Oct 17, 2020 Bel Air murder-suicide Reopen Harford Schools Dig Pink volleyball for cancer awareness Havre de Grace Middle School 90-year-old Columbia woman skydives Harford County purchases Belle Vue Farm | PHOTOS Kara's K-9 Waffle Treats Advertisement