Advertisement Advertisement Harford Maryland Churchville Elementary School By Brian Krista Oct 22, 2020 at 2:29 PM Students receive online and in-person instruction from teacher and faculty at Churchville Elementary School on Thursday, Oct. 22. (Brian Krista) Next Gallery PHOTOS Domestic Violence Silhouettes Advertisement Harford Harford Harford County Health Dept. Mask The Harford County Health Department distributes masks to local businesses on Wednesday, Oct. 21. By Brian Krista Oct 21, 2020 Highview Celebration of Life Bel Air murder-suicide Reopen Harford Schools Dig Pink volleyball for cancer awareness Havre de Grace Middle School 90-year-old Columbia woman skydives Harford County purchases Belle Vue Farm | PHOTOS Advertisement