Payne Ford of Bel Air, left, and Mike Phelps of Hunt Valley with Hair of the Hog, select the six pieces of chicken to present to the judges as they compete during the Kansas City Barbeque Society competition, part of the Maryland State BBQ Bash in Bel Air on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Thirty teams from the Mid-Atlantic region competed for state titles in four catergories (chicken, ribs, pork and brisket). (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)