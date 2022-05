Patrick Jones with the Harford Soil Conservation District and long time Envirothon coordinator talks to a group of students as they arive at his station during the Envirothon at Eden Mill Nature Center Friday April 29, 2022. Jones, who will be retiring from his post stated "When I see all that is going on in this world and worry about the future, it is these students that give me hope." (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)