Jerry Barbour, with American Legion Slate Ridge Post 182 rings a bell as the names of Marylanders who perished in the 9/11 terrorist attacks are read, before the start of the 9/11 Patriot Day Ride at the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. The 10th annual Patriot Day Ride, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, included an estimated 1,000 bikes, with a route from Darlington to Parkville. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)