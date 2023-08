Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Harford County Sheriff sent a tweet Saturday saying that deputies are on scene on the 300 block of Trimble Road, Joppatowne, for a report of a confirmed shooting with multiple victims.

The sheriff said there is currently no threat to the community, and a reunification center has been established at the Good Shepherd Church at 622 Joppa Farm Road for any witnesses or family members involved.

Advertisement

This story will be updated.