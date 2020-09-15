Maryland panel claims ex-Harford prosecutor Cassilly withheld evidence in 1981 double murder, seeks discipline

Kanaras was a key witness in the prosecution of Huffington. A jury convicted Huffington of two counts of felony murder; he was sentenced to death. He won a new trial in December 1982 on arguments that prosecutors presented inadmissible evidence. During his retrial, FBI agent Michael P. Malone testified that hair samples recovered from Becker’s camper matched Huffington. He was again convicted of two counts of felony murder and, ultimately, sentenced to life in prison.