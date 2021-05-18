Advertisement Advertisement Harford Maryland Backyard chickens in Harford | PHOTOS May 18, 2021 at 10:05 AM Flocks of backyard chickens spike in popularity in Maryland thanks to pandemic, fewer restrictions Next Gallery PHOTOS Meet the working dogs of Harford County | PHOTOS PHOTOS Growing at The Grove in Harford | PHOTOS Advertisement Harford 15 places to take the kids in Harford County | PHOTOS Girls lax North Harford vs Harford Tech | PHOTOS Gov. Hogan and Cal Ripken Jr. visit Aberdeen vax site | PHOTOS Havre de Grace City Council election | PHOTOS Harford senior centers reopen | PHOTOS Aberdeen IronBirds getting ready | PHOTOS Miracle League of Harford Field | PHOTOS Advertisement