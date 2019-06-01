Klingelhofer Harford Tech baseball

Matt Button / The Aegis / Baltimore Sun

U.S. Marine Justin Klingelhofer, Class of 2016 and former Harford Tech baseball player takes a moment to look at the signs hanging on the dugout fence in his honor Friday. Klingelhofer attended the game and threw out the first pitch. Klingelhofer is battling cancer and head coach Paul Daniele invited him to throw out the first pitch at the game.