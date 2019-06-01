Maryland Aegis Sports

Klingelhofer Harford Tech baseball

Harford Tech baseball head coach Paul Daniele invited U.S. Marine Justin Klingelhofer, Class of 2016 and former  Harford Tech baseball player who is now battling cancer to throw out the first pitch before Friday's Harford Tech baseball home game against Elkton.

photos by Matt Button / The Aegis
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
72°