IronBirds catcher and Baltimore native Alex Murphy answers a few questions during Tuesday's Media Day for the Aberdeen IronBirds at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen.

Manager Matt Merullo speaks with members of the media during Tuesday's Media Day for the Aberdeen IronBirds at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen.

With the official start of the 2014 season just around the corner, The Aberdeen IronBirds held their media day Tuesday morning at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen to introduce a few new players and get a little insight on the upcoming season from manager Matt Merullo.

MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF