Patterson Mill High School State Finalists and Champions
The Patterson MIll High boys and girls lacrosse teams each won state titles for the first time in program history Tuesday, joining the three-time champion Huskies' girls basketball team as the school's only other state champions since the school opened in 2007. There have, however, been a total of 18 Patterson Mill teams to make the state finals between the fall, winter and spring. This gallery takes a look at all those teams that at least reached the state title game.
Brent Kennedy
