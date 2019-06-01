Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Maryland Aegis Sports

IronBirds honor law enforcement, win home opener

The Aberdeen IronBirds honored law enforcement and paid tribute to two murdered Harford County Sheriff's Office deputies, as the team opened its home season with a 7-0 win over Auburn, Wednesday night at Ripken Stadium.

MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
81°