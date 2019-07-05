IronBirds finally win a 10-inning game

Attention:

The Aberdeen IronBirds won a 10-inning game Thursday night in Brooklyn.

The ‘Birds scored four times in the 10th inning and won, 6-2, ending a streak of three straight losses in 10-inning games played previously.

Aberdeen (8-11) and Brooklyn (11-8) will meet again tonight at 7 p.m. and close the series Saturday with a 4 p.m. start.

Aberdeen will be back at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium Sunday for the first of three games with Lowell (15-4). Fist pitch set for 4:05 p.m.

In Thursday's win, starting pitcher Leonardo Rodriguez was strong over six innings and in line for a win. Rodriguez allowed three hits and one walk, while striking out 10.

He left the game with a 2-0 lead as Aberdeen scored singe runs in the third and fourth innings. The highlight came in the third with Austin Hays belting a solo home run. Hays joined Aberdeen Thursday on a minor league rehab assignment.

The 2-0 lead was lost in the bottom of the eighth when Aberdeen reliever Malachi Emond gave up three hits, including a two-run double to Joe Genord, to tie the game.

Emond, who gets charged with a blown save, also pitched the ninth, for the win.

In the 10th, with Aberdeen’s Trey Truitt at second base to start the inning, Clay Fisher puts down a bunt single to third, moving Truitt to third base.

With Andrew Fregia batting, a wild pitch allowed Truitt to score and Fregia eventually walked.

Tristan Graham, down 0-2 in the count, was hit by pitch to load the bases.

Kyle Stowers added a fielder’s choice groundout to score Fisher and Fregia scored the third run on another wild pitch. The inning’s fourth run scored on a throwing error.

Marlon Constante pitched the bottom of the 10th, striking out two. James Ryan also also pitched an inning of scoreless relief.

No Aberdeen hitter had more than one hit and the team was out hit, 8-5.

‘Birds win finale

Aberdeen closed the series with Connecticut on Wednesday with a 4-0 shutout in front of a large crowd at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

Four Aberdeen pitchers combined to shut the Tigers out on four hits. Adam Stauffer made the start and worked four innings, allowing two hits and a walk. He struck out six.

Griffin McLarty threw two innings for the win. He struck out three. Yelin Rodriguez also threw two innings and he allowed the other two hits, while Shelton Perkins added one inning of work. Both relievers struck out a batter.

Offensively, Aberdeen scored single runs in the first, third, fourth and sixth innings.

Zach Watson led the offense with two hits, including his first professional home run. He also doubled and scored two runs.

Ian Evans also had two hits and an RBI and Graham tripled and scored. Toby Welk added an RBI.

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports