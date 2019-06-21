IronBirds dig big hole, drop series finale, 10-7

Looking for the sweep, the Aberdeen IronBirds dug a hole Thursday night that they could not climb out of.

The IronBirds (4-3) fell behind 7-0 through four innings and were defeated, 10-7, by the Tri-City ValleyCats (2-4) at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

Starting pitcher Kevin Magee (0-2) had a rough outing in taking the loss, allowing four hits (two home runs) and three earned runs over two innings. He did strike out one.

A bright spot on the mound for the ‘Birds was Jason Montville. The left-hander scattered five hits over a scoreless four and two-third innings, while striking out six.

Offensively, Tristan Graham (two RBIs, run) and Irving Ortega (run) both went 3-4 with a double each.

Jaylen Ferguson, who has shown power over this first week of play, belted a two-run, home run. It was his second of the season.

Joey Ortiz, Ian Evans and Jean Carmona also had hits for the IronBirds.

Aberdeen is on the road tonight (Friday) at Hudson Valley (3-4). Game time is 7:05 p.m. The ‘Birds will also play at Hudson Valley Saturday (6:05 p.m.) and Sunday (4:35 p.m.) before the entire New-York-Penn League takes Monday off.

Abeden will be back home Tiesday to begin a three-game series with Brooklyn.

