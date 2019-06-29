Aberdeen snaps skid, blanks Tri-City, 3-0

The Aberdeen IronBids (6-8) snapped a four-game losing streak Friday night and a did so with a fine pitching effort.

Adam Stauffer tossed seven innings of two-hit baseball to lead the ‘Birds past host Tri-City, 3-0.

Game two of the three-game series is set for 7 p.m. tonight.

Stauffer, who improved to 2-1, walked a batter and struck out five. Tucker Baca came on in the eighth, but walked a batter.

Malachi Emond (18th round, New Mexico) relieved Baca and threw the final two innings for his first save. He struck out four.

The IronBirds had seven hits, four combined by the bottom two guys in the lineup. Toby Welk and Andrew Fregia both went 2-4. Welk drove in one run and Fregia knocked in two.

Aberdeen scored a single run in the second and two in the fourth. Maverick Handley collected his first professional hit and scored a run. Kyle Stowers and Jaylen Ferguson also had a hit each.

“Birds swept

On Thursday, Aberdeen was beaten in 10 innings by Brooklyn, 4-3, at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

It was the second straight 10-inning game after the ‘Birds fell 2-1 in 10 innings Wednesday night.

The loss gave the Cyclones a three-game sweep of the IronBirds.

Aberdeen scored all three runs in the fifth inning, all with two outs. Johnny Rizer doubled in Trey Truitt with the first run, while Ian Evans collected an RBI when he was walked with the bases loaded.

Joseph Ortiz, who had three hits, singled in Irving Ortega with the third run.

In the 10th inning, Brooklyn went ahead on a two-out, RBI double from Jose Miguel Medina.

Aberdeen then had first and third with no outs, but Clay Fisher bunt pops out; Juan Montes pops out to shortstop; and Lenin Rodriguez grounds out.

