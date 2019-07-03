Rain halts IronBirds-Tigers Tuesday game

Looking to end a three game skid, the Aberdeen IronBirds tried to battle the Connecticut Tigers Tuesday night at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

After two full innings, with the Tigers leading the ‘Birds, 3-1, the rain started to fall and it kept falling, stopping the game.

The game was officially suspended and is to be resumed as part of a double header on July 17. The resumption will begin at 5:05 p.m. with game two to begin 30 minutes after the resumed game conclusion.

Tonight’s (Wednesday) game to include postgame fireworks is on as scheduled with an 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

Before the rain came Tuesday, there were a few highlights for the IronBirds.

Kade Strowd (12th round, West Virginia) made his professional debut, pitching the first inning. Strowd did give up a one-out single, but he struck out two and got a groundout to end the scoreless inning.

Leadoff hitter Zach Watson (third round, LSU) collected his first professional hit with a single in the second inning.

Johnny Rizer walked and scored the IronBirds run in the first after two consecutive singles by Toby Welk and Alex Murphy (RBI).

The Tigers scored three off Dallas Litscher in the second. There were three hits, including a two-run triple from Jack Kenley.

The ‘Birds (6-11) will be back on the road Thursday for game one of three at Brooklyn. They return Sunday for game one of three with Lowell before another quick three games at West Virginia (July 10-12).

