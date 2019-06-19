IronBirds battle from behind, beat Tri-City, 4-3

The Aberdeen IronBirds were back in town Tuesday and back in the win column with an, 4-3, come from behind victory over Tri-City at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

The teams are scheduled to play again tonight in the middle game of the three-game series. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

In Tuesday’s win, Aberdeen (3-2) trailed 2-0 and 3-1 over the first six innings, but a three-run, seventh inning rally pushed the ‘Birds ahead and they were able to hold on for the win.

The winning rally was started when Joe Ortiz drew a leadoff walk. Alex Murphy also walked and replaced by pinch runner Jaylen Ferguson.

Toby Welk stepped in to move the runners along and singled on a bunt to third, scoring Ortiz from second and putting Ferguson at third. Welk wound up at second, advancing on a throwing error by ValleyCats (1-3) third baseman Yeuris Ramirez.

Juan Montes then singled to left, plating Ferguson and Welk with the tie and winning runs.

The ’Birds first run was scored in the fifth. A Johnny Rizer single scored Welk.

Aberdeen had just three hits, but took advantage of six walks.

Starting pitcher Leonardo Rodriguez made a quality start, working innings in the no-decision. He allowed three hits, two runs (one earned) and three walks. He struck out four.

Juan Echevarria threw 2.2 innings in relief to pick up the win. He gave up five hits, on run and a walk, while striking out two.

Felix Bautista came on to close the game with an inning and a third of perfect relief for his first save. He struck out one.

