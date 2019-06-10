Harford women, men grab All-America status in lacrosse

Five members of the 2019 NJCAA National Champion Harford women's lacrosse team were selected as 2019 NJCAA All-Americans, announced by the NJCAA on Friday. The five first-team selections are tied for the most in program history with the 1995 Harford women's field hockey team.

Sophomore midfielder Rachel Wilson (Havre de Grace) lead the group, becoming just the ninth Fighting Owl in the history of the program to earn back-to-back honors. Beth Bishop (Harford Tech), Sarah Dudick (Fallston), Amanda Cliffe (Havre de Grace) and Keeley McHugh (Bel Air) earned All-American status for the first time.

Midfielder Wilson carried the success of her All-American worthy freshman campaign into her sophomore season, finishing the year with 36 goals and seven assists. Her 73 draw controls slotted her second on the team, while her 29 ground balls secured her fourth. Wilson also earned eight hat tricks during the season, including a pair of three-game stretches in which she scored three goals or more.

Attack Bishop proved once again to be a scorer and a facilitator, finishing the year with 43 goals and a conference leading 31 assists. The sophomore from Pylesville scored in all 15 games this season, tallying hat tricks in nine of them.

Bishop improved her numbers on defense as well, finishing with the team's top two in caused turnovers (22) and ground balls (37).

Midfielder Dudick grabbed the headlines during the NJCAA National Championship, earning Offensive Player of the Tournament honors after slicing through Onondaga and Anne Arundel's defense for 20 goals between the two games. Her 75 goals during the season not only set new single season program record, but are the most by any NJCAA women's lacrosse player since 2012.

In addition to her scoring prowess, Dudick led Harford with 103 draw controls, including four games with double digit wins on draw duty. Her 41 ground balls were also a team high.

An attacker turned goalkeeper, Cliffe became one of the premiere goalies in the NJCAA, making 97 saves this season. Her 9.13 goals against average mark is the second-best single season mark in program history.

The NJCAA National Championship Defensive Player of the Tournament shined brightest on the biggest stage, making 14 saves against Onondaga in the semifinals and seven in finals versus Anne Arundel.

Despite playing in just nine games due to injury, attack McHugh finished the year with 35 goals and 26 assists. The freshman's five first half goals in the NJCAA National Championship final established Harford's lead early in the contest.

McHugh joined Dudick as the only Fighting Owls to score at least two goals in every game she played in, and Cliffe as one of two players to remain without a card for the entire season.

HCC men also have five

After completing its historic season with a trip to the 2019 National Championship semifinals, five members of the Harford men's lacrosse team have been selected as 2019 NJCAA All-Americans, announced by the NJCAA on Friday.

A pair of potent attackers in Owen Consoletti and Chandler Schmidt (North Harford) become the first Harford men's lacrosse players to earn first team honors since 2014. The second team features freshman phenom goalie Barret Casto, veteran midfielder Eli Doyle, and lockdown defender Shaun Vines (John Carroll).

Attack Consoletti burned through opposing defenses this season, earning a hat trick 11 times and six goals on three instances this season. The redshirt freshman tied teammate Schmidt for the Maryland JUCO Conference lead in points (74), while landing in second place with 53 goals.

His 13 goals and 17 points against Md Juco opposition topped all players this season.

Attack Schmidt's 2019 season was riddled with several outstanding performances, allowing the North Harford native to end the year with the most goals (57) of any Fighting Owl this season. His five goals against Onondaga boosted Harford to its first win over the Lazers in program history during the regular season. Schmidt kicked off Harford's postseason with nine goals against Essex in the Region 20 semifinals, then added six more in the Fighting Owls finals win against Howard to earn Offense Player of the Region 20 Tournament.

Goalkeeper Casto burst onto the scene in his freshman campaign, setting a new single season program record with an 8.31 goals against average. The Severna Park High School product started all 15 games for the Fighting Owls, registering 126 saves and a 53.3% save percentage. His career high 18 saves helped the Fighting Owls pick up a road win against conference rival Essex, guaranteeing Harford the Maryland JUCO Conference regular season title.

Harford's leading scorer in 2018, midfielder Doyle once again shined in midfield during his sophomore season, scoring 35 times while earning 21 assists. The York, Pennsylvania native saved his best performance for the Region 20 Tournament final, where he'd net eight goals and tally four assists in Harford's 23-16 win over Howard.

Doyle ends his Harford career tied for fourth all time with 117 career points, seventh in goals (73) and assists (44).

The lone sophomore returnee to Harford's defense in 2019, Vines caused a team high 32 turnovers while landing in fourth with 41 ground balls. He finishes his Harford career with 72 caused turnovers, the third most by a Fighting Owl defender in program history.

Vines became one of the most decorated defenders during his two-year stint at Harford, garnering two All-Maryland JUCO Conference selections, as well as a place on the 2019 All-Region 20 First Team and Region 20 All-Tournament Team.