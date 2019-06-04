Harford Community College athletes garner postseason accolades

Following up on some of the best seasons ever, Harford Community College and its student athletes garnered national and regional honors.

Harford men's tennis freshman Thomas Norwood was selected as a 2019 Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American, as announced by the ITA.

The London, England native is the second Harford tennis player to earn All-American honors in program history.

Norwood finished the season ranked as the No. 6 overall singles competitor in the final Oracle/ITA national rankings. He ended 2019 with a 10-6 record, all of which coming in No. 1 singles action. Norwood also performed well in the top flight of the recent NJCAA Men's Tennis National Tournament, winning two matches before falling in the quarterfinals to Nicolas Rousset, who finished the year ranked third by the ITA.

Men’s lacrosse

Harford’s men's lacrosse team parlayed its successful 2019 season into more individual accolades, with seven Fighting Owls earning a place on the All-Region 20 side this week.

Highlighting the first team is redshirt sophomore attacker Chandler Schmidt (North Harford), his second appearance on the top team in two seasons. Schmidt ended the year with a Maryland JUCO Conference leading 57 goals and was named Offensive Player of the Region 20 Tournament.

Redshirt sophomore Tyler Wagoner (Perryville) also makes his second appearance on the All-Region squad. The veteran midfielder contributed 33 goals and 23 assists in his final season with the Fighting Owls.

Joining Schmidt and Wagoner on the first team are a trio of first-time selections in defender Shaun Vines (John Carroll), goalie Barret Casto and attacker Owen Consoletti.

As the lone sophomore defender, Vines led the Harford back line with 32 caused turnovers and 41 ground balls this season. The Conowingo native finished his Harford career with the third-most career caused turnovers in program history.

Casto had a breakout year as a freshman, smashing Harford's single season and career goals against average records by posting an 8.31 mark between the pipes. Casto also claimed Maryland JUCO Conference defensive player of the year honors and was named Outstanding Defensive Player of the Region 20 tournament.

The redshirt freshman Consoletti returned to Harford this season on fire, finishing the year tied for the lead in points (74) with Schmidt. His 53 goals scored this year are the third-most of any Fighting Owl in a single season.

Sophomore midfielder Eli Doyle and redshirt freshman faceoff specialist Moriah Yousefi both make an appearance as honorable mentions. Doyle tied for third on the team with 56 points (35 goals, 21 assists) and earned his first All-Conference First Team selection last week.

Yousefi, a former NJCAA Player of the Week award winner, collected a conference-leading 154 ground balls and 242 wins in faceoff duty.

Baseball

After capturing its fourth consecutive Region 20 Division I championship, five members of the Harford baseball team were selected to represent the Fighting Owls on the all-region side.

Spencer Smith's second trip to the All-Region First Team highlights the five. Smith led the Fighting Owls with 13 home runs this season, which proved to be enough to surpass Luke Johnson as Harford's all-time leader in that department with 32 for his career.

Braeden Fausnaught, Spencer Harbert and Reyce Curnane join Smith on the first-team for the first time in their careers.

Fausnaught improved upon his solid freshman campaign at Harford, finishing 2019 with a 7-1 record and a 1.75 ERA over 56 2/3 innings. His 92 strikeouts led all Fighting Owls and are the second-most dealt by a Harford pitcher in a single season since 2011.

Harbert paired a team-leading 51 RBI with 15 doubles and 11 home runs. His 51 games played and 47 starts are the most for any Fighting Owl this season. The Kentucky transfer also proved to be a menace on the base paths, recording a team high 31 steals.

Boston College transfer Reyce Curnane led the Fighting Owls in OPS (on-base plus slugging), runs (64) and doubles (17). His discipline at the plate earned the sophomore a team leading 50 walks as well.

Infielder Matthew Shilling earned his way onto the team as an honorable mention. Shilling led the Fighting Owls in batting average (.383), plate appearances (154) and hits (59). His 17 doubles were tied for first in the region with Curnane.

Women’s lacrosse

The 2019 NJCAA National Champion Harford women's lacrosse saw 10 players selected to the All-Conference team, including All-Maryland JUCO Offensive Player of the Year Sarah Dudick (Fallston). The Harford freshman scored a single-season program record 75 goals and was recently named Offensive MVP of the national tournament.

Sophomore Rachel Wilson (Havre de Grace) makes her second appearance on the first team, while Caroline Abbott (Fallston), Beth Bishop (Harford Tech), Amanda Cliffe (Havre de Grace) and Keeley McHugh (Bel Air) get the nod for the first time in their collegiate careers.

Receiving All-Conference Second Team honors are Samantha DeCarlo (Fallston), Kiley Hartsell (Joppatowne) and Rachel Kocsan (Joppatowne), while sophomore defender Toni Grad (Havre de Grace) earned honorable mention status.