York College's Nicole Clauter, of Bel Air, is a conference scholar athlete of the year

York College of Pennsylvania senior women's lacrosse defender Nicole Clauter was selected by the Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) athletic directors as the 2018-19 CAC Female Senior Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Clauter, who recorded a 3.75 GPA as a Sport Management major, made the Dean's List in six semesters during her career and is a four-time CAC All-Academic Team honoree. Aided by Clauter's defensive prowess, the Spartans captured the 2019 and 2017 CAC Championships and advanced to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight the past two seasons.

Clauter, a Bel Air resident and John Carroll School graduate, is the first female student-athlete from York to claim CAC Senior Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors.

To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be a senior with a minimum 3.50 cumulative grade point average, demonstrate athletic success and be a major contributor to his or her program.

Clauter was also named the IWLCA Defender of the Year last week, while also earning her second CAC Player of the Year award this year. She also took home that honor in 2017.

Clauter achieved CAC First Team honors for the third-straight season and fourth career all-conference nod. The defender collected both IWLCA First-Team All-Metro Region and IWLCA First-Team All-America recognition the last three years.

Clauter became the Spartan career leader in draw controls (332), draw controls per game (4.05), games started (82), tied for first in career games played (82), fourth in caused turnovers (90), fifth in ground balls (138), and sixth in caused turnovers per game (1.10). She owns the single-season records in draw controls (116 in 2019) and draw controls per game (5.60 in 2018). She led the CAC in draw controls, third in ground balls and seventh in caused turnovers in 2019.

Named the 2019 Georgia Heathcote Stallman Award winner at York College signifying the outstanding senior female athlete, Clauter is a nine-time CAC Defensive Player of the Week winner and was named IWLCA National Defender of the Week in March. She was also selected to participate in the IWLCA Senior All-Star game.