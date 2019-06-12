Brooke Ciampaglio wins Minds in Motion scholarship

14,000 in scholarships were awarded to 14 Maryland high school seniors late last month by The Allstate Foundation and the MPSSAA. The accomplishments of these special students were celebrated among a crowd of family, friends and school officials at a luncheon held in the Ravens Locker Room at M&T Bank Stadium.

Brooke Ciampaglio, a recent graduate of North Harford High School, was the District VII Minds in Motion scholarship winner.

Recipients were chosen from almost 700 applications recognizing those who have excelled on the playing field and in the classroom.

Ciampaglio was class Salutatorian and a member of the Math, Science, and Spanish National Honor Societies. She served as Treasurer of the Science Honor Society and President of STARS.Athletics: Ciampaglio is a 12-season Varsity athlete in Field Hockey, Basketball and Lacrosse and team captain of all three.

Ciampaglio received 1st team All-County honors in field hockey and 2nd team All-County honors in lacrosse.

Also, she was the top female recipient of the prestigious Al Cesky Scholarship Fund. Ciampaglio will attend the University of Delaware on a University Trustee Scholarship, where she will study Biochemistry in the Honors program and play Division I lacrosse.

This twelfth annual program has been sponsored by The Allstate Foundation since its' inception in 2008 and a total of $145,000 in scholarship funds have been contributed towards empowering and supporting the education of tomorrow’s future leaders.

“The Allstate Foundation is proud to support these next generation leaders and history-makers from Maryland,” said Shaundra Turner Jones, Allstate Sr. Corporate Relations Manager. “These amazing young students have shown outstanding initiative both in and outside of the classroom. It is an honor to assist them in their future endeavors and watch them achieve their full potential.”